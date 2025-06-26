Research Roundup: The Latest Science, Discoveries, And Breakthroughs
Each week, KFF Health News compiles a selection of the latest health research and news.
CIDRAP:
Study Highlights Optimal Strategies For Fecal Transplantation In C Diff Patients
In one of the most comprehensive real-world analyses to date, Danish researchers report that fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT) was most effective against Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI) when administered as multidose capsules or via colonoscopy and after an extended period of antibiotic pretreatment. The study, published late last week in eClinical Medicine, also found that, in patients for whom FMT was initially unsuccessful, repeat FMT was more effective than antibiotic treatment alone. (Dall, 6/23)
MedPage Today:
Could Brain Scans Improve RA Treatment?
Functional MRI brain imaging could one day help identify rheumatoid arthritis (RA) patients most likely to respond to tumor necrosis factor (TNF) inhibitors and perhaps other targeted therapies, researchers said. In a randomized trial, 57% of RA patients with "high-volume" brain activity on such scans achieved low disease activity on treatment with the TNF inhibitor certolizumab pegol (Cimzia), compared with 44% of patients with low-volume activity, according to Georg Schett, MD, of Friedrich-Alexander-Universität in Erlangen, Germany, and colleagues. (Gever, 6/24)
Stat:
Study Finds GLP-1 Drug Cut Migraine Frequency By Nearly Half
GLP-1 drugs could treat more than just diabetes and obesity. They may also reduce migraine frequency. That is according to the findings of a study presented on Friday at the European Academy of Neurology congress. The pilot study found that GLP-1 agonists reduced monthly migraine days by almost half. The authors hypothesized that the drug lowers migraine frequency by reducing intracranial pressure. (Paulus, 6/20)
MedPage Today:
Ozempic Shows Benefit In Type 1 Diabetes Patients With Obesity
Semaglutide (Ozempic) reduced glucose levels and weight among patients with type 1 diabetes and obesity, a randomized trial showed. In this 26-week, double-blind trial of 72 adults, 36% who received 1 mg of the GLP-1 receptor agonist weekly achieved the trial's primary composite outcome by week 26 compared with no patients in the placebo group. (Monaco, 6/23)
Stat:
Dosing Questions Surround Novo Nordisk Next-Gen Weight Loss Drug
Novo Nordisk’s next-generation obesity injection targeting the amylin hormone showed substantial weight loss in an early study, but similar efficacy across different doses and high rates of side effects raise questions about which dose Novo will pursue going forward. (Chen, 6/20)