5 food additives linked to health risks could be banned under California proposal

Some popular candies and snacks are being put under the microscope. California could become the first state in the nation to ban the sale, manufacture and distribution of foods containing five chemicals linked to cancer risk, reproductive harm and behavioral issues in children. State Assembly member Jesse Gabriel of Woodland Hills is a co-sponsor of AB 418, which would prohibit the use of red dye No. 3; titanium dioxide, which is used in many candies; potassium bromate, used in some breads; bromated vegetable oil; and propylparaben. (Bacchus, Moniuszko, Farrell, 4/10)