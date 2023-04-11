A California federal judge has denied Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes’ request to remain free on bail as the former leader of the medical technology startup tries to appeal her conviction for wire fraud, according to court documents filed Monday. In January 2022, Holmes was convicted of three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud after a jury found that she defrauded investors out of more than $100 million over a blood-testing device that did not work as advertised. (Archie, 4/11)
Copy And Paste To Republish This Story
Elizabeth Holmes won’t be released while she appeals wire fraud conviction
We encourage organizations to republish our content, free of charge. Here’s what we ask:
You must credit us as the original publisher, with a hyperlink to our khn.org site. If possible, please include the original author(s) and “Kaiser Health News” in the byline. Please preserve the hyperlinks in the story.
It’s important to note, not everything on khn.org is available for republishing. If a story is labeled “All Rights Reserved,” we cannot grant permission to republish that item.
Have questions? Let us know at KHNHelp@kff.org