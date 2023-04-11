Medicare 2024 hospital inpatient PPS rule gives 2.8% raise | Modern Healthcare

Republish This Story

Hospitals complying with quality reporting rules and the electronic health records meaningful-use policy would get a 2.8% net increase in Medicare reimbursements in fiscal 2024 under the hospital inpatient prospective payment system proposed rule published Monday by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. (Turner, 4/10)