Some state tax forms now help people sign up for health insurance

Many of her clients don’t believe it when Maryland-based tax preparer Diana Avellanda tells them they might qualify for low-cost health coverage. Or they think she’s trying to sell them something. But in reality, she’s helping her customers take advantage of an underused feature of her state’s tax forms: A way to get financial assistance for health insurance. Avellanda says she just wants people to avoid the financial risk of a medical emergency: “I have health insurance right now, and I feel very, very peaceful. So I want my community to know that.” (Boden, 4/11)