Temple Health Jeanes Campus brings back senior health fair

Temple University Hospital is inviting seniors to receive free health screenings and connect with providers on April 25 at its Jeanes Campus in Northeast Philadelphia. The Senior Health and Wellness Fair, an annual event before the COVID-19 pandemic, is relaunching this year. In 2019, about 350 people attended, said Rosemarie Schlegel, director of volunteer services at the hospital. (Gutman, 4/10)