Reporters Talk Measles, Pediatric Care, and Democrats’ Post-Election Healthcare Agenda
Céline Gounder, KFF Health News’ editor-at-large for public health, discussed the resurgence of measles on NPR’s Morning Edition on Nov. 17.
KFF Health News Montana correspondent Katheryn Houghton talked about the closures of pediatric intensive care units on Montana Public Radio on Nov. 16.
- Click here to hear Houghton on Montana Public Radio.
- Read Houghton’s “Hospital Beds for the Nation’s Sickest Kids Are Disappearing.”
KFF Health News Georgia correspondent Briah Lumpkins joined WUGA’s The Georgia Health Report on Nov. 13 to discuss Democrats’ possible agenda after campaigning on healthcare issues.
- Click here to hear Lumpkins on The Georgia Health Report.
- Read Sam Whitehead’s “These Governors-Elect Campaigned on Expanding Medicaid. It Won’t Be Easy.”
KFF Health News Michigan correspondent Kate Wells discussed Democrat Abdul El-Sayed’s election to the U.S. Senate and his signature issue, “Medicare for All,” on Michigan Public’s Stateside on Nov. 10.
- Click here to hear Wells on Stateside.
- Read Wells’ “Midterm Wave Sets a Course for ‘Medicare for All’ Fight.”