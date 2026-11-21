Céline Gounder, KFF Health News’ editor-at-large for public health, discussed the resurgence of measles on NPR’s Morning Edition on Nov. 17.

KFF Health News Montana correspondent Katheryn Houghton talked about the closures of pediatric intensive care units on Montana Public Radio on Nov. 16.

KFF Health News Georgia correspondent Briah Lumpkins joined WUGA’s The Georgia Health Report on Nov. 13 to discuss Democrats’ possible agenda after campaigning on healthcare issues.

KFF Health News Michigan correspondent Kate Wells discussed Democrat Abdul El-Sayed’s election to the U.S. Senate and his signature issue, “Medicare for All,” on Michigan Public’s Stateside on Nov. 10.