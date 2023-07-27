Bankrupt California Hospital Receives Lifeline From Adventist, Report Says
The Fresno Bee reports that Madera Community Hospital has reached an agreement with Adventist Health to take over the bankrupt facility and avoid liquidation.
Home Sweet Parking Lot: Some Hospitals Welcome RV Living for Patients, Families, and Workers
Medical and RV industry professionals say hospitals that offer RV parking are easing access to health care for some patients who drive long distances for treatment, like many rural residents.
KFF Health News' 'What the Health?': Another Try for Mental Health ‘Parity’
President Joe Biden is kicking off his reelection campaign in part by trying to finish a decades-long effort to establish parity in insurance benefits between mental and physical health. Meanwhile, House Republicans are working to add abortion and other contentious amendments to must-pass spending bills. Joanne Kenen of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and Politico, Anna Edney of Bloomberg, and Sarah Karlin-Smith of the Pink Sheet join KFF Health News’ chief Washington correspondent, Julie Rovner, to discuss these issues and more. Also this week, Rovner interviews KFF Health News’ Céline Gounder about her podcast “Epidemic.” The new season focuses on the successful public health effort to eradicate smallpox.
Covered California to Cut Patient Costs After Democratic Lawmakers Win Funding From Gov. Newsom
California’s health insurance exchange will reduce how much some patients pay for care next year, including hospital deductibles, appointment copays, and prescription drugs. Lawmakers pressed Gov. Gavin Newsom to make good on a four-year-old pledge to use proceeds from a tax penalty on uninsured people to help people pay for treatment.
A Year With 988: What Worked? What Challenges Lie Ahead?
The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, a national hotline, reached its first-year milestone this month.
Pain Clinic Chain to Pay $11.4M to Settle Medicare and Medicaid Fraud Claims
New Weight Loss Drugs Carry High Price Tags and Lots of Questions for Seniors
Hospitals Ask Congress to Delay ACA Medicaid Funding Cuts — For the 14th Time
Everything Old Is New Again? The Latest Round of Health Policy Proposals Reprises Existing Ideas
FDA Head Robert Califf Battles Misinformation — Sometimes With Fuzzy Facts
Doctors Created a Primary Care Clinic as Their Former Hospital Struggled
Journalists Discuss Abortion Lawsuits and the Pros and Cons of Health Care Sharing Plans
Giant Health System Almost Saved a Community Hospital. Now, It Wants to ‘Extract Every Dollar.’
Medical Exiles: Families Flee States Amid Crackdown on Transgender Care
As more states restrict gender-affirming care for transgender people, some are relocating to more welcoming destinations, such as California, Illinois, Maryland, and Nevada, where they don't have to worry about being locked out of medical care.