Bankrupt California Hospital Receives Lifeline From Adventist, Report Says

By Jonathan Weber

The Fresno Bee reports that Madera Community Hospital has reached an agreement with Adventist Health to take over the bankrupt facility and avoid liquidation.

Home Sweet Parking Lot: Some Hospitals Welcome RV Living for Patients, Families, and Workers

By Christina Saint Louis

Medical and RV industry professionals say hospitals that offer RV parking are easing access to health care for some patients who drive long distances for treatment, like many rural residents.

KFF Health News' 'What the Health?'

KFF Health News' 'What the Health?': Another Try for Mental Health ‘Parity’

President Joe Biden is kicking off his reelection campaign in part by trying to finish a decades-long effort to establish parity in insurance benefits between mental and physical health. Meanwhile, House Republicans are working to add abortion and other contentious amendments to must-pass spending bills. Joanne Kenen of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and Politico, Anna Edney of Bloomberg, and Sarah Karlin-Smith of the Pink Sheet join KFF Health News’ chief Washington correspondent, Julie Rovner, to discuss these issues and more. Also this week, Rovner interviews KFF Health News’ Céline Gounder about her podcast “Epidemic.” The new season focuses on the successful public health effort to eradicate smallpox.

Covered California to Cut Patient Costs After Democratic Lawmakers Win Funding From Gov. Newsom

By Angela Hart

California’s health insurance exchange will reduce how much some patients pay for care next year, including hospital deductibles, appointment copays, and prescription drugs. Lawmakers pressed Gov. Gavin Newsom to make good on a four-year-old pledge to use proceeds from a tax penalty on uninsured people to help people pay for treatment.

A Year With 988: What Worked? What Challenges Lie Ahead?

By Colleen DeGuzman

The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, a national hotline, reached its first-year milestone this month.

Medical Exiles: Families Flee States Amid Crackdown on Transgender Care

By Bram Sable-Smith and Daniel Chang and Jazmin Orozco Rodriguez and Sandy West

As more states restrict gender-affirming care for transgender people, some are relocating to more welcoming destinations, such as California, Illinois, Maryland, and Nevada, where they don't have to worry about being locked out of medical care.

How Health Care May Be Affected by the Affirmative Action Ruling

Some medical professionals warn that the Supreme Court’s recent ruling against using race as a factor in admissions could have far-reaching implications for the diversity of medical students, the practice of medicine, and patient care.

This investigation by KFF Health News and NPR dissects and explains your medical bills every month.

Hospitals and clinics are trying to convince states to limit this practice, known as “white bagging.”

Programs will be required to provide a 24-hour hotline and unmonitored video calls with family and be subject to more inspections.

A reporting partnership between KFF Health News and NPR exploring the scale, impact, and causes of medical debt in America.

Faces of Medi-Cal

Medi-Cal’s fragmented system can make moving a nightmare.

Payback: Tracking the Opioid Settlement Cash

Meet the people deciding how to spend $50 billion in opioid settlement cash.

KFF Health News' 'What the Health?': Another Try for Mental Health ‘Parity’

‘Nutrition Name Tag?’

By Hilary Price

