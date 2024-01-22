At Anti-Abortion Rally, Most Marchers Kept Mum On Plans For National Ban
The 19th reports that at this year's March for Life in D.C., one topic was notable: Most avoided discussion of plans for a federal ban on abortion. The New York Times said marchers this year found themselves "grasping to advance their cause" after some serious political defeats.
The 19th:
March For Life 2024: Abortion Rally In D.C. Had No Mention Of National Bans
At this year’s March For Life, the country’s largest annual anti-abortion rally, little was said about federal bans on the procedure, yet another sign of the growing political quagmire abortion opponents now face. (Luthra, 1/19)
The New York Times:
Abortion Opponents March In Washington, With Obstacles Ahead
Last year, anti-abortion activists descended on the National Mall in triumph for the annual March for Life, eager to enter a new era for their ambitions to end abortion following the reversal of Roe v. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court ruling that established federal abortion rights. But this year, the first presidential election year in post-Roe America, the movement finds itself marching once more in Washington not in triumph, exactly, but grasping to advance their cause after a series of political defeats, fewer powerful allies, and setbacks in the court of public opinion. (Dias, 1/19)
Roll Call:
Johnson Touts Personal Story In Speech At Anti-Abortion March
On a snowy Washington, D.C., day, one day after Congress passed a stopgap spending bill and fled town, a sizable and motivated crowd assembled for the annual March for Life on the National Mall to listen to the new speaker of the House praise their efforts to end abortion. In his first address to the nation’s largest annual anti-abortion rally as speaker Friday, Mike Johnson, R-La., shared the impetus for his interest in anti-abortion issues. (Raman, 1/19)
Nebraska Examiner:
On Roe Anniversary, Abortion Opponents Look To White House To Fast-Track National Ban
Falling snow and flight delays thinned this year’s anti-abortion March for Life in Washington, D.C., on Friday but did not deter the most impatient activists in the movement, those unsatisfied until the entire U.S. map is red with abortion bans. “I’m not OK with abortion states and non-abortion states. I want an abortion-free America,” said Right to Life of East Texas director Mark Lee Dickson, standing outside the White House the day before, at a sparsely attended protest organized by the Christian Defense Coalition, where activists held signs picturing aborted fetuses. (Resnick, 1/22)
San Francisco Chronicle:
‘Pro-Life Is The Future’: Thousands In S.F. Rally Against Abortion
Civic Center Plaza was a sea of umbrellas Saturday afternoon as thousands of people took to San Francisco’s streets to peacefully protest abortion and seize on the movement’s gains since the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the right to the procedure. The 20th annual Walk for Life West Coast began with a rally at Civic Center and continued with a march down Market Street to the Embarcadero, prompting street closures and bus reroutes. (Echeverria, 1/20)