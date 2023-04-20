Payback: Tracking the Opioid Settlement Cash
Opioid manufacturers, distributors, and retailers are paying more than $54 billion in restitution to settle lawsuits about their role in the overdose epidemic, with little oversight on how the money is spent. We’re tracking how state and local governments use — or misuse — the cash.

$50 Billion in Opioid Settlement Cash Is on the Way. We’re Tracking How It’s Spent.

March 30, 2023

Spending the money effectively and equitably is a tall order for state and local governments, and a lack of transparency in the process is already leading to fears of misuse.

A woman in a light blue denim shirt looks directly at the camera holding a purple picture frame. The photo she is holding shows her son, a young man with a backwards cap, reclining on a couch.

The Biden Administration Vowed to Be a Leading Voice on Opioid Settlements But Has Gone Quiet

April 21, 2023

Billions of dollars are headed to state and local governments to address the opioid crisis. Policy experts and advocates expect the federal government to play a role in overseeing the use of the money. Failure to do so, they say, could lead to wasted opportunities. And, since Medicaid helps pay health care costs, the feds could have a claim to portions of states’ opioid settlements.

A photo shows a woman wiping away tears while speaking to Joe Biden at an event. She is holding a young girl in her arms.

Schools, Sheriffs, and Syringes: State Plans Vary for Spending $26B in Opioid Settlement Funds

November 22, 2022

The cash represents an unprecedented opportunity to derail the opioid epidemic, but with countless groups advocating for their share of the pie, the impact could depend heavily on geography and politics.

Map of Opioid Settlement Cash

Localize The Data

If you are a journalist who wants to investigate opioid settlement transparency data for your area, here’s how you can do that.

Learn More

Share Your Settlement Story

Do you have concerns about how your state or locality is using the opioid settlement funds? Are they doing something effective that other places should replicate? Tell us here.

Tell Us Your Story

In Rural America, Deadly Costs of Opioids Outweigh the Dollars Tagged to Address Them

December 12, 2022

Some people say it’s reasonable for densely populated areas to receive more settlement funds, since they serve more of those affected. But others worry this overlooks rural communities disproportionately harmed by opioid addiction.

The Player-Coaches of Addiction Recovery Work Without Boundaries

November 16, 2022

States, tribes, and local governments are figuring out how best to spend billions of dollars from an opioid lawsuit settlement. One option they’re considering is funding peer support specialists, who guide people recovering from addiction as they do it themselves.

A photo shows Donna Norton hugging Sarah Wright.

Credits

Reporters

Aneri Pattani
Rae Ellen Bichell
Colleen DeGuzman
Megan Kalata

Producers

Lynne Shallcross
Lydia Zuraw

Editors

Stephanie Stapleton
Kelly Johnson
Terry Byrne
Gabe Brison-Trezise

Data Visualization

Juweek Adolphe