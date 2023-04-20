Payback
Tracking the Opioid Settlement Cash
Opioid manufacturers, distributors, and retailers are paying more than $54 billion in restitution to settle lawsuits about their role in the overdose epidemic, with little oversight on how the money is spent. We’re tracking how state and local governments use — or misuse — the cash.
Map of Opioid Settlement Cash
Localize The Data
If you are a journalist who wants to investigate opioid settlement transparency data for your area, here’s how you can do that.
Share Your Settlement Story
Do you have concerns about how your state or locality is using the opioid settlement funds? Are they doing something effective that other places should replicate? Tell us here.
In Rural America, Deadly Costs of Opioids Outweigh the Dollars Tagged to Address Them
Some people say it’s reasonable for densely populated areas to receive more settlement funds, since they serve more of those affected. But others worry this overlooks rural communities disproportionately harmed by opioid addiction.
The Player-Coaches of Addiction Recovery Work Without Boundaries
States, tribes, and local governments are figuring out how best to spend billions of dollars from an opioid lawsuit settlement. One option they’re considering is funding peer support specialists, who guide people recovering from addiction as they do it themselves.
Credits
Reporters
Aneri Pattani
Rae Ellen Bichell
Colleen DeGuzman
Megan Kalata
Producers
Lynne Shallcross
Lydia Zuraw
Editors
Stephanie Stapleton
Kelly Johnson
Terry Byrne
Gabe Brison-Trezise
Data Visualization
Juweek Adolphe