KFF Health News is a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues. Together with Policy Analysis and Polling, KFF Health News is one of the three major operating programs at KFF. KFF is an endowed nonprofit organization providing information on health issues to the nation.

KFF Health News reports on how the health care system — hospitals, doctors, nurses, insurers, governments, consumers — works. In addition to this website, our stories are published by news organizations throughout the country. Our site also features daily summaries of major health care news.

We also produce the website and newsletters for California Healthline, a service of the California Health Care Foundation.

KFF President and CEO Drew Altman is KFF Health News’ founding publisher and wrote this message about KFF Health News when we launched in 2009. KFF Executive Director of Media and Technology David Rousseau is KFF Health News’ publisher.

Learn about our editorial policies.

KFF Health News accepts no advertising and all original content is available to other news organizations and the public free of charge.

Neither KFF Health News nor KFF is affiliated with the health insurance company Kaiser Permanente.

KFF Health News Leadership

Elisabeth Rosenthal, Editor-in-Chief, joined KFF Health News in September 2016 after 22 years as a correspondent with The New York Times, where she covered a variety of beats, from health care to the environment, and worked as a reporter in the Beijing bureau. While in China, she covered SARS, bird flu, and the emergence of HIV/AIDS in rural areas. Rosenthal’s 2013-14 series, “Paying Till It Hurts,” won many prizes for both health reporting and its creative use of digital tools. Her book, “An American Sickness: How Healthcare Became Big Business and How You Can Take It Back,” published in April 2017. She is a graduate of Stanford University and Harvard Medical School and briefly practiced medicine in a New York City emergency room before converting to journalism.

Damon Darlin, Executive Editor, has worked as a reporter and editor for a number of newspaper and magazines. He cut his teeth as a reporter for The Wall Street Journal, which included stints as a foreign correspondent in Japan and Korea. He was an editor of the “News You Can Use” section of U.S. News & World Report and a technology magazine, Business 2.0. He created and wrote the “Your Money” column at The New York Times and later served as the paper’s technology editor in San Francisco before helping to start “The Upshot.” Although he loves the West Coast, Damon grew up in Dubuque, Iowa, graduated from the University of Chicago, and remains a Midwesterner at heart.

Meet the rest of the KFF Health News staff.

National Advisory Committee

KFF Health News has a distinguished National Advisory Committee whose members are:

Chairman: Leonard Downie Jr. , the Weil Family Professor of Journalism at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism, Arizona State University; former executive editor, The Washington Post.

, the Weil Family Professor of Journalism at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism, Arizona State University; former executive editor, The Washington Post. Jim Brady , vice president of journalism, the Knight Foundation; CEO, Spirited Media; and former editor-in-chief, Digital First Media.

, vice president of journalism, the Knight Foundation; CEO, Spirited Media; and former editor-in-chief, Digital First Media. Justin Ellis , projects editor for Defector Media; former senior editor, ESPN; TV production credits include “How to Fix a Drug Scandal” on Netflix and “Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas” on HBO.

, projects editor for Defector Media; former senior editor, ESPN; TV production credits include “How to Fix a Drug Scandal” on Netflix and “Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas” on HBO. Mark Katches , editor, Tampa Bay Times; former editor of The Oregonian and former editorial director for the Center for Investigative Reporting and California Watch.

, editor, Tampa Bay Times; former editor of The Oregonian and former editorial director for the Center for Investigative Reporting and California Watch. Anne Kornblut , vice president of global curation, Facebook/Meta; former associate editor, The Washington Post.

, vice president of global curation, Facebook/Meta; former associate editor, The Washington Post. David Leonhardt , New York Times columnist and author of the daily “The Morning” newsletter; founding editor of “The Upshot” and former New York Times D.C. bureau chief.

, New York Times columnist and author of the daily “The Morning” newsletter; founding editor of “The Upshot” and former New York Times D.C. bureau chief. Diana Mason , senior policy service professor and co-director of the Center for Health Policy and Media Engagement, George Washington University School of Nursing.

, senior policy service professor and co-director of the Center for Health Policy and Media Engagement, George Washington University School of Nursing. Arlene Morgan , assistant dean, Lew Klein College of Media and Communication, Temple University; former associate dean, Columbia Graduate School of Journalism.

, assistant dean, Lew Klein College of Media and Communication, Temple University; former associate dean, Columbia Graduate School of Journalism. Tom Rosenstiel , novelist and visiting professor on the Future of Journalism, University of Maryland Philip Merrill College of Journalism; former executive director, American Press Institute.

, novelist and visiting professor on the Future of Journalism, University of Maryland Philip Merrill College of Journalism; former executive director, American Press Institute. Evan Smith, senior adviser, Emerson Collective; former CEO and co-founder of The Texas Tribune.

Emeritus Advisers

Karen Dunlap , former president and trustee of the Poynter Institute.

, former president and trustee of the Poynter Institute. Alberto Ibargüen , president and CEO of the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation.

, president and CEO of the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation. Kevin Klose , professor emeritus and former dean of the University of Maryland’s Philip Merrill College of Journalism, and former president of National Public Radio.

, professor emeritus and former dean of the University of Maryland’s Philip Merrill College of Journalism, and former president of National Public Radio. Bill Kovach , founding chairman of Committee of Concerned Journalists; former executive editor of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

, founding chairman of Committee of Concerned Journalists; former executive editor of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Charles Lewis , founding executive editor of the Investigative Reporting Workshop at American University.

, founding executive editor of the Investigative Reporting Workshop at American University. Kevin Merida , executive editor, Los Angeles Times; former senior vice president, ESPN and editor-in-chief, The Undefeated; former managing editor, The Washington Post.

, executive editor, Los Angeles Times; former senior vice president, ESPN and editor-in-chief, The Undefeated; former managing editor, The Washington Post. Cathy Trost , chief engagement officer, Freedom Forum; founding director of the Casey Journalism Center on Children and Families.

, chief engagement officer, Freedom Forum; founding director of the Casey Journalism Center on Children and Families. Irving Washington, senior fellow for health disinformation, KFF; former executive director/CEO, Online News Association.

Republish KFF Health News Stories and Photos

All original KFF Health News material — articles, graphics, videos, and some photos — can be used free of charge, if you credit us and link to us. Our stories appear in The Washington Post, USA Today, The New York Times, Politico, The Atlantic, Fortune, the Daily Beast, and many other publications. KFF Health News also has a continuing partnership with NPR and public radio stations around the country.

Additional Funders

As an editorially independent program of the KFF, KFF Health News’ work and core operations are part of KFF’s general operating budget and are primarily supported through investment returns from KFF’s endowment, as are all of KFF’s major operating programs. KFF is a Public Charity and its tax forms are available through Guidestar for The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation. KFF also receives financial support for KFF Health News from foundations and other partners to expand our work. KFF seeks and accepts outside funding only from sources who will not in any way compromise our independence or mission. Questions about funders or funding policies can be directed to David Rousseau, KFF Health News’ Publisher.

Active external funders for KFF Health News for 2023 include the following:

The Blue Shield of California Foundation helps fund KFF Health News’ coverage of California. Related stories .

California Health Care Foundation supports KFF Health News’ coverage of health policy news in California, which includes production of California Healthline’s site and newsletters. Related stories.

The California Wellness Foundation supports KFF Health News’ work with California ethnic media. Related stories.

The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation supports KFF Health News’ coverage in the South. Related stories .

The Missouri Foundation for Health helps support KFF Health News’ coverage of Missouri and the Midwest. Related stories.

The Colorado Health Foundation helps support KFF Health News’ coverage of Colorado and the surrounding Mountain States. Related stories.

Foundation for a Healthy St. Petersburg: Coverage of health care issues in Florida. Related stories.

The Good Words Foundation: Support for KFF Health News’ “Lost on the Frontline” partnership with The Guardian.

Headwaters Foundation: Coverage of Montana and other Mountain States. Related stories.

Healthcare Georgia Foundation: Coverage of health care issues in Georgia. Related stories.

The John A. Hartford Foundation: Coverage of late-life and geriatric care. Related stories.

John Templeton Foundation: KFF Health News general operating support.

Silver Century Foundation: Coverage of longevity and related health and social issues. Related stories.

Awards and Honors

KFF Health News has been recognized repeatedly by our peers in journalism with an increasing number of awards honoring our reports on the American health care system. See the full list.