Primary Care Disrupted
Known as the “front door” to the health system, primary care is changing. Under pressure from increased demand, consolidation, and changing patient expectations, the model of care no longer means visiting the same doctor for decades. KFF Health News looks at what this means for patients.
As States Pass Abortion Bans, OB-GYNs Stage an Exodus
KFF Health News senior correspondent Sarah Varney traveled to Idaho to produce a segment in partnership with PBS NewsHour on OB-GYNs leaving the state after it passed a strict abortion ban.
A California Physician Training Program Adds Diversity, but Where Do Graduates End Up?
Researchers found that, while a University of California medical training program has diversified the system’s pool of medical students, there’s not enough long-term data to know whether graduates return to practice where they’re needed most.
