Primary Care Disrupted

Known as the “front door” to the health system, primary care is changing. Under pressure from increased demand, consolidation, and changing patient expectations, the model of care no longer means visiting the same doctor for decades. KFF Health News looks at what this means for patients.

Featured Stories

Will the Doctor See You Now? The Health System’s Changing Landscape

June 28, 2023

The “front door” to the health system is changing, under pressure from increased demand, consolidation, and changing patient expectations.

Burnout Threatens Primary Care Workforce and Doctors’ Mental Health

June 7, 2023

Burnout is a widespread problem in the health care industry. Although the pandemic made things worse, burnout among doctors is a long-standing concern that health systems have become more focused on as they try to stop doctors from quitting or retiring early.

Doctor Shortages Distress Rural America, Where Few Residency Programs Exist

April 11, 2023

Patients in rural northeastern Nevada soon will have fewer providers and resources, after a local hospital decided to close its medical residency program. Nationally, the number of rural residency slots has grown during the past few years but still makes up just 2% of programs and residents nationwide.

Featured Video

As States Pass Abortion Bans, OB-GYNs Stage an Exodus

KFF Health News senior correspondent Sarah Varney traveled to Idaho to produce a segment in partnership with PBS NewsHour on OB-GYNs leaving the state after it passed a strict abortion ban.

More Stories from the Project

As Fewer MDs Practice Rural Primary Care, a Different Type of Doctor Helps Take Up the Slack

June 6, 2023

The number of DOs is surging, and more than half of them practice in primary care, including in rural areas hit hard by doctor shortages.

Community Paramedics Don’t Wait for an Emergency to Visit Rural Patients at Home

May 2, 2023

Community paramedicine is expanding nationwide, including in rural areas, as health care providers, insurers, and state governments recognize its potential to improve health and save money.

A California Physician Training Program Adds Diversity, but Where Do Graduates End Up?

April 25, 2023

Researchers found that, while a University of California medical training program has diversified the system’s pool of medical students, there’s not enough long-term data to know whether graduates return to practice where they’re needed most.

Credits

Reporters

Michelle Andrews
Julie Appleby
Jazmin Orozco Rodriguez
Lauren Sausser
Stephanie Stephens
Sarah Varney
Arielle Zionts

Photographers

Craig Kohlruss
Gavin McIntyre

Editors

Kelly Johnson
Nathan Payne
Sabriya Rice
Stephanie Stapleton
Kytja Weir

Producers

Eric Harkleroad
David Hicks
Lynne Shallcross
Oona Tempest
Lydia Zuraw