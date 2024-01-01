Donate
Dying Broke
A photo of a caregiver holding an elderly woman's hand.

A KFF Health News-New York Times Project

KFF Health News and The New York Times examine how the immense financial costs of long-term care drain older Americans and their families.

Featured Story

Facing Financial Ruin as Costs Soar for Elder Care

November 14, 2023

The United States has no coherent system of long-term care, leading many to struggle to stay independent or rely on a patchwork of solutions.

A photo of a woman helping her elderly mother up the stairs.

Adult Children Discuss the Trials of Caring for Their Aging Parents

November 14, 2023

The financial and emotional toll of providing and paying for long-term care is wreaking havoc on the lives of millions of Americans. Read about how a few families are navigating the challenges, in their own words.

What Long-Term Care Looks Like Around the World

November 14, 2023

Most countries spend more than the United States on care, but middle-class and affluent people still bear a substantial portion of the costs.

A photo of a female caregiver sitting next to a nursing home patient who is unidentifiable.

More From the Project

Extra Fees Drive Assisted Living Profits

November 20, 2023

The add-ons pile up: $93 for medications, $50 for cable TV. Prices soar as the industry leaves no service unbilled, out of reach for many families.

A photo of an elderly man being assisted by his wife and daughter while sitting at a table.

What to Know About Assisted Living

November 20, 2023

The facilities can look like luxury apartments or modest group homes and can vary in pricing structures. Here’s a guide.

A photo of an elderly woman walking down a hallway with a walker.

Why Long-Term Care Insurance Falls Short for So Many 

November 22, 2023

The private insurance market has proved wildly inadequate in providing financial security for millions of older Americans, in part by underestimating how many policyholders would use their coverage.

A photo of an elderly woman seated for a portrait with her adult daughter behind her.

A Guide to Long-Term Care Insurance

November 22, 2023

Deciding when, or whether, to buy long-term care insurance can be complex. Here’s what to know.

A photo of an older woman looking at the camera with her adult daughter next to her.

Desperate Families Search for Affordable Home Care

December 4, 2023

Facing a severe shortage of aides and high costs, people trying to keep aging loved ones at home often cobble together a patchwork of family and friends to help.

A photo of a caretaker aiding an elderly woman.

What to Know About Home Care Services

December 4, 2023

Finding an aide to help an older person stay at home safely takes work. Here’s a guide.

A photo of people sitting in chairs while using pool noodles to bounce a balloon in the air.

Follow-Up: Panel Discussion & Reader Reactions

‘Financial Ruin Is Baked Into the System’: Readers on the Costs of Long-Term Care

December 15, 2023

Thousands of people shared their experiences and related to the financial drain on families portrayed in the “Dying Broke” series, a joint project by KFF Health News and The New York Times that examined the costs of long-term care.

Two photos are shown side-by side. On the left is a portrait of a man standing outside. On the right is a portrait of a woman standing indoors.

Credits

Reporters

Jordan Rau
Reed Abelson
JoNel Aleccia

Photographers

William DeShazer
Shuran Huang
Ruth Fremson
Arin Yoon
Michelle V. Agins
Maansi Srivastava
Desiree Rios
Bryan Meltz
Will Crooks
Kelly Burgess
Tim Gruber
Ariana Drehsler
Caroline Gutman
Eric Harkleroad

Editors

John Hillkirk
Elisabeth Rosenthal
Kate Phillips
Celia Duggar

Data

Holly Hacker
Albert Sun

Copy Editors

Terry Byrne
Gabe Brison-Trezise
Alison Peterson

Photo Editors

Eric Harkleroad
Matt McCann