For quick answers, check out KFF Health News’s most frequently asked questions. If yours is not answered, scroll down to the form below to submit one.

Are you affiliated with Kaiser Permanente? No. If you are looking for Kaiser Permanente, click here for its website.

How do I republish KFF Health News stories? Visit this page for instructions.

How do I sign up for, update, or cancel email alerts? Visit the email sign-up page.

How do I send my medical bills to “Bill of the Month”? Submit bills here.

How do I send a tip or story idea about covid-19? Email us at COVIDtips@kff.org.

Do you have more secure ways to contact KFF Health News with tips or confidential information? Check out this page for the ways to contact us that offer more privacy than typical communications channels. Keep in mind that no system is 100% secure.

Contact KFF Health News for Other Questions or Story Comments

<a href="https://kaiserfamilyfoundation.wufoo.com/forms/msn5dzw02v84dh/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Fill out my Wufoo form!</a>

Contact a KFF Health News Columnist