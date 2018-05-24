No information provided by subscribers or users will be provided to any other organization, agency, corporation, other entity, or third party without the expressed written consent of those subscribers and users. Any information provided to kffhealthnews.org will be used solely for the purpose of improving our work.

KFF Health News is a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues. Together with Policy Analysis and Polling, KFF Health News is one of the three major operating programs at KFF. KFF is an endowed nonprofit organization providing information on health issues to the nation.

For more comprehensive information see the KFF privacy policy.