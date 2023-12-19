When Medical Devices Malfunction
Americans trust the FDA to make sure medical devices are safe and to act swiftly if problems arise. But a year-long investigation by KFF Health News revealed that a series of FDA-cleared products, both implanted in the human body and used to treat chronic diseases, have been suspected of contributing to thousands of injuries and patient deaths.
Featured Stories
More From The Project
Dental Device Investigation
This Dental Device Was Sold to Fix Patients’ Jaws. Lawsuits Claim It Wrecked Their Teeth.
A dental device called AGGA has been used on about 10,000 patients without FDA approval or proof that it works. In lawsuits, patients report irreparable harm. The AGGA’s inventor and manufacturer have denied all liability in court.
