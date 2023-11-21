Overpayment Outrage
KFF Health News / Cox Media Group Investigation
The Social Security Administration has been overpaying billions of dollars to people, many on disability — then demanding the money back, even if the government made the mistake, an investigation by KFF Health News and Cox Media Group revealed. The reporting has triggered a congressional hearing, additional Senate oversight of the agency, an apology from the head of the SSA to Congress, and an ongoing internal policy review.
Featured Stories
Featured Video
“Overpayment Outrage” is a collaboration between KFF Health News and Cox Media Group TV stations.
Response to Our Reporting
‘I Am Just Waiting to Die’: Social Security Clawbacks Drive Some Into Homelessness
The Social Security Administration is reclaiming billions of dollars in alleged overpayments from some of the nation's poorest and most vulnerable, leaving some people homeless or struggling to stay in housing, beneficiaries and advocates say.
Social Security Chief Apologizes to Congress for Misleading Testimony on Overpayments
Acting Commissioner Kilolo Kijakazi sent the letter days after KFF Health News and Cox Media Group reported that the agency has been demanding money back from more than twice as many people as she’d disclosed in October testimony.
In Congress, Calls Mount for Social Security to Address Clawbacks
In the wake of a KFF Health News-Cox Media Group investigation, U.S. lawmakers are asking what Social Security will do about its demands on their constituents to repay money already distributed — and sometimes in error. Sen. Rick Scott called the agency’s actions “unacceptable.”
Under Fire, Social Security Chief Vows ‘Top-to-Bottom’ Review of Payment Clawbacks
Acting Commissioner Kilolo Kijakazi was pressed by a House Ways and Means subcommittee to explain why so many poor, disabled, or retired people are suddenly hit with demands that can reach tens of thousands of dollars or more.
Social Security Overpayments Draw Scrutiny and Outrage From Members of Congress
Lawmakers are faulting the Social Security Administration for issuing billions of dollars of payments that beneficiaries weren’t entitled to receive — and then demanding the money back — in the wake of an investigation by KFF Health News and Cox Media Group.
Share Your Story
Do you have an experience with Social Security overpayments you’d like to share?
Click below to contact our reporting team.
Justina Worrell’s aunt and caregiver Addie Arnold, who took her in when she was orphaned as a child, said neither of them has $60,175.90 to repay the government. (WHIO-TV, Dayton)
