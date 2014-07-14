Overview

What content can I republish?

We encourage other news organizations and publications to reuse our content free of charge. We share all stories and photographs produced by KFF Health News staff under a Creative Commons license.

And it’s really free?

Absolutely.

What Creative Commons license does KFF Health News use?

We publish under the Attribution-NonCommercial-NonDerivatives 4.0 International (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0) license. This license allows all news outlets — including for-profit news organizations that charge for subscriptions and accept advertising — to republish our content free of charge.

What if my question isn’t here or I need clarification?

We’ve got the answer. Please email newsweb@kff.org or use this form.

Republishing Stories

What are your story requirements?

We don’t ask much. Just:

Include a byline with the reporter’s name and Kaiser Health News.

Preserve all story hyperlinks.

Maintain any tagline at the bottom of the story. The standard attribution is:

KFF Health News is a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues and is one of the core operating programs at KFF — the independent source for health policy research, polling, and journalism.

Share traffic and engagement information with us after the story appears, when possible. We won’t share this data beyond KFF Health News. Knowing how many of your readers view our work and how long they stay on the page is important to making sure we write stories that are of interest to your audience.

Can I alter or edit stories?

Yes, with KFF Health News permission, news partners can make changes such as localizing the content for your area, using a different headline, or shortening story text. Contact us to ensure your edits are OK.

Are NPR stories available to republish?

Yes, for stories reported by KFF Health News in partnership with NPR. Please credit KFF Health News, the partner station, and NPR.

How do I know if a story cannot be republished?

If a story is labeled “All Rights Reserved,” KFF Health News cannot grant permission to republish that item.

Can KFF Health News material appear on pages with ads?

Yes, it’s fine for our content to be used in print or online pages with advertising.

Can KFF Health News material be used to create advertising?

No, it cannot.

Can KFF Health News material be used in commercial products like academic textbooks or conference presentations?

Please check with KFF Health News. Frequently we approve such requests.

Republishing Photos & Illustrations

Can I use your photos and illustrations?

Images shot by KFF Health News staff photographers or reporters may be available for republication for noncommercial purposes for use only with the original story published with the photo(s). KFF Health News often contracts with freelance photographers who usually, but not always, allow their work to be published by our media partners with the original story.

So how do I know if a photo or illustration can be republished?

It can be tricky, so the best way to confirm that an image is available for use with the original story is to contact us at newsweb@kff.org or use this form.

Generally, if a photo caption credits KFF Health News as the image source, it is likely you can republish that image, but you must contact us.

When KFF Health News licenses editorial photos from wire services like The Associated Press and Getty Images, we cannot grant republishing rights to those, although we can for some Getty Images illustrations.

What are the requirements for republishing photos?

When using our images, you will be advised to:

Maintain correct caption information.

Credit the photographer and KFF Health News in the caption. For example: (Lynne Shallcross/KFF Health News)

Do not digitally alter images.

Use images only in the context of the original story.

Can I republish your cartoons?

No.

Can I use your images in commercial advertisements or promotions?

No. See details on our Creative Commons license.

Republishing Videos, Podcasts & Data Visualizations

Can I use KFF Health News videos?

Yes. All videos produced by KFF Health News are posted on YouTube and can be embedded with their player. If you want a video shared via Brightcove, or to receive it in a different way, contact us.

Can I post KFF Health News podcasts?

Yes. They are available through SoundCloud, Stitcher, and iTunes. Contact us if you need the original audio file.

Can I use KFF Health News data visualizations or graphics?

In most cases, yes. We can provide embed codes, images, or raw data files. Contact us with requests.

Getting Our Content and Assets

How do I get a copy of a story?

It’s easy to grab: On the kffhealthnews.org version of the article you want to republish, click the “Republish This Story” link displayed in red under the author’s name. On the next page, either select and copy the text-only version on the left-side of the page, or click the blue “Copy HTML” button on the right.

How do I republish all your stories?

We have RSS feeds available that can be ingested to your website or intranet. The most commonly used ones are listed here. If there are other subjects for which you’d like a dedicated feed, or if you need other technical assistance, let us know.

Can I get originals or high-resolution versions of your photos?

Yes, they are usually available. To receive the images and a list of captions, email us at newsweb@kff.org.

Can I use your logo on republished stories?

Please do. Download a high-resolution PNG file here.

Can you notify me when new KFF Health News stories are available to republish?

Yes, we send a daily email to news partners. Contact us at newsweb@kff.org to be added to the list.

Do we have to alert KFF Health News when content is republished?

No, but we’d love it if you did. Please email newsweb@kff.org or use this form.