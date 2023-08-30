Biden NIH Head Nominee Has Pledged To Not Work For Big Pharma Later On

The move, Politico says, is a major concession from the White House to Sen. Elizabeth Warren over ethics. Monica Bertagnolli, who was nominated to lead NIH months ago, agreed to limit her post-role employment options for 4 years. Also: generics patents, the No Surprises act, and more.

Politico: Biden's NIH Pick Gives Elizabeth Warren A Major Concession

President Joe Biden’s pick to run the National Institutes of Health has agreed to a pair of major ethics demands made by Sen. Elizabeth Warren to help jumpstart her stalled candidacy for the top medical research job. Monica Bertagnolli, who was nominated more than three months ago, pledged to not seek employment or compensation from any of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies for four years after she leaves government, according to a letter sent to the Massachusetts Democrat and obtained by POLITICO. (Cancryn, 8/29)

More updates from Capitol Hill —

Bloomberg: Warren, Jayapal Call On FDA To Clear Patent Hurdles For Generic Drugs

Democrats Warren, of Massachusetts, and Jayapal, of Washington, wrote Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Robert Califf on Monday urging the agency to do more to stop brand-name drugmakers from keeping lower-cost generic drugs off the market. In their letter, the lawmakers called for changes to rules that “pharmaceutical companies have exploited to rake in billions in profits.” (Edney, 8/29)

The Washington Post: House Majority Leader Steve Scalise Diagnosed With Blood Cancer

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) announced Tuesday that he has a “very treatable” form of blood cancer and has begun treatment that will last the next several months. “After a few days of not feeling like myself this past week, I had some blood work done,” Scalise said in a statement. “The results uncovered some irregularities and after undergoing additional tests, I was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma, a very treatable blood cancer.” (Wang and McGinley, 8/29)

In other news from the federal government —

Modern Healthcare: No Surprises Act Ruling Further Disrupts Disputed Claims Process

The Texas Medical Association notched another win in its legal challenges to the No Surprises Act, further complicating the law's implementation. Judge Jeremy D. Kernodle of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas last Friday issued a ruling largely in favor of the association, which argued that flawed methodology compromised the calculated median rate insurers pay for a service in a particular market, also known as the qualified payment amount. (Kacik, 8/29)

KFF Health News: Exclusive: CMS Study Sabotages Efforts To Bolster Nursing Home Staffing, Advocates Say

The Biden administration last year promised to establish minimum staffing levels for the nation’s roughly 15,000 nursing homes. It was the centerpiece of an agenda to overhaul an industry the government said was rife with substandard care and failures to follow federal quality rules. But a research study the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services commissioned to identify the appropriate level of staffing made no specific recommendations and analyzed only staffing levels lower than what the previous major federal evaluation had considered best, according to a copy of the study reviewed Monday by KFF Health News. Instead, the new study said there was no single staffing level that would guarantee quality care, although the report estimated that higher staffing levels would lead to fewer hospitalizations and emergency room visits, faster care, and fewer failures to provide care. (Rau, 8/29)

AP: Migrant Woman Dies After A 'Medical Emergency' In Border Patrol Custody In South Texas, Agency Says

A migrant woman died in South Texas after spending less than a day in federal custody, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol announced Tuesday. Border agents encountered the 29-year-old woman and her family in the Rio Grande Valley on Sunday afternoon, according to a statement from the agency. While she was in custody, she experienced a “medical emergency” and was treated by an on-site medical team and then taken to a hospital in Harlingen where she was pronounced dead, the agency said. (8/29)

This is part of the Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription