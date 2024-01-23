Biden Unveils Abortion, Contraception Initiatives On Roe Anniversary
The Biden administration is aiming to boost reproductive rights with new measures that would expand no-cost contraception under the Affordable Care Act and to better ensure emergency health services for pregnant people. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris campaigned on the issue later Tuesday in Virginia.
USA Today:
Joe Biden Boosts Abortion, Contraception Access On Roe V. Wade Anniversary
President Joe Biden is taking steps to expand access to abortion medication and contraception, the latest moves by his administration to counter a wave of state abortion bans while he makes reproductive rights a centerpiece of his reelection bid. The new actions include expanding coverage for no-cost contraception through the Affordable Care Act under a new guidance from federal agencies. Federal employees will also receive greater access to contraception under guidelines issued to certain insurers. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra is also expected to send a letter to private insurance companies and state Medicaid and Medicare programs reinforcing that they must provide no-cost contraception to people they serve. (Garrison, 1/22)
The Hill:
Biden Says End Of Roe Left A ‘Cruel Reality’ For Women In The US
President Biden said Monday that women in the U.S. face a cruel reality in the aftermath of Roe v. Wade’s demise, outlining the impact laws in red states that restrict abortion access have on women. Biden is expected to make abortion rights a major part of his reelection argument in the fall. On Monday, the president began remarks at a meeting with the White House reproductive rights task force by talking about women being turned away in emergency rooms and forced to go to court to fight for reproductive care. (Gangitano, 1/22)
AP:
Biden, Harris Team Up To Campaign For Abortion Rights In Virginia
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will share the stage on Tuesday in Virginia as they campaign for abortion rights, a top issue for Democrats in an election expected to feature a rematch with Donald Trump, the former Republican president. Biden and Harris will be joined by their spouses, first lady Jill Biden and second gentleman Doug Emhoff. It’s the first time the four of them have appeared together since the campaign began, a reflection of the importance that Democrats are putting on abortion this year. (Long and Megerian, 1/23)
Axios:
Biden's Abortion Ambivalence Tests Key Democratic Campaign Message
President Biden has two positions on abortion: He's personally uncomfortable with it, but publicly adamant that a woman has a right to choose. Biden's ambivalent stance allows him to signal to voters that he accepts — but doesn't celebrate — abortion. It's a position that puts Biden in the center of the gray zone of American public opinion on abortion. (Nichols, 1/22)
The 19th:
On Roe V. Wade Anniversary, Biden Points To 2024 Election As Pivotal For Abortion
White House officials and congressional Democrats are marking the 51st anniversary of Roe v. Wade with a renewed urgency — and framing the 2024 election as pivotal to restoring federal abortion protections. (Panetta, 1/22)