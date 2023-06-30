CDC Approves Fall RSV Shots For Americans 60 And Over

CNN and AP cover a decision by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that gives the green light to two RSV shots for older adults, with expectations of fall availability. Meanwhile, new covid variant XBB.1.16 is overtaking XBB.1.15 worldwide, ahead of the arrival of refreshed vaccines.

CNN: CDC Approves RSV Vaccines For Older Adults, Expects Availability This Fall

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday gave the green light to two new RSV vaccines for older adults and expects them to be available in the fall. The endorsement from CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky follows recommendations from the agency’s independent vaccine advisory committee and approvals from the US Food and Drug Administration. (McPhillips, 6/29)

AP: Older Americans Can Get RSV Vaccine This Fall After Consulting Their Doctor, CDC Says

Americans 60 and older can get a new RSV vaccine but should discuss it with their doctor first, U.S. health officials recommended Thursday. The newly approved vaccines are expected to be ready in the fall, a time when flu shots and updated COVID-19 shots also will be available. Those eligible for the RSV vaccine should talk with their doctor to see if it is right for them, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement. (Stobbe and Johnson, 6/29)

In updates about covid-19 —

CIDRAP: Global COVID Markers Show Few Hot Spots As XBB.1.16 Overtakes XBB.1.5

In its update on variant activity, the WHO said the proportion of the Omicron XBB.1.5 subvariant continues to decline steadily, dropping from 32.1% to 19.8% over the past month. In a risk assessment update last week for XBB.1.5, the WHO said the virus doesn't pose an additional public health risk compared to other subvariants. Meanwhile, the XBB.1.16 subvariant for the first time topped the XBB.1.5 proportion, now accounting for 20.5% of sequences globally. The WHO notes that countries that have low prevalence of XBB.1.5 are now seeing significant rises in XBB.1.16 prevalence, while countries that had high XBB.1.5 activity are experiencing low circulation of XBB.1.16.The only other subvariants showing rising prevalence are XBB, XBB.1.9.2, and XBB.2.3. (Schnirring, 6/29)

Nature: New COVID Jabs Are Coming — Who Should Get Them?

Confronted once again with waning immunity against SARS-CoV-2, health officials around the world are planning to roll out booster jabs in the next few months. But these booster campaigns might not have the same come-one, come-all approach of previous years. Now that the COVID-19 global emergency is over and infections have dwindled, officials have been rethinking who should receive the jab and when. Some countries have already restricted access to current boosters so they are available only to people at high risk of severe disease or death, and several nations have hinted that updated boosters rolled out in the coming months will be reserved for vulnerable individuals. (Kozlov, 6/29)

The Washington Post: Ex-Pfizer Worker Charged With Insider Trading On Covid Pill Info

A former Pfizer employee and his close friend were arrested Thursday morning on charges they illegally used insider information about breakthrough results from the trial of the pharmaceutical giant’s anti-covid medicine Paxlovid to profit off its stock. Amit Dagar, who worked on the Paxlovid trial, bought options betting Pfizer’s stock would rise hours after learning from his supervisor in November 2021 that the company was planning to announce the medicine would be a “game changer” in combating the pandemic, the government alleges. Dagar also allegedly tipped off Atul Bhiwapurkar, a friend and business partner, who followed suit. (Newmyer, 6/29)

