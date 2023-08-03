Experts Worry Sheltering From Heat Waves Could Drive Up SAD Cases

As well as obvious immediate health risks from extreme heat, now ABC News reports psychiatric experts are concerned that as more people are forced to stay indoors, it could drive a "mental health emergency" of summer seasonal affective disorder cases. The U.S. loneliness epidemic is also in the news.

ABC News: Longer, Dangerous Heat Waves Raise Concerns Over Increased Seasonal Affective Disorder

As record-breaking heat has left the South and Southwest unbearable and unhealthy for any outdoor activity, millions of Americans have been forced to stay indoors and seek out air-conditioned places. Psychiatric experts warn that the limits placed on people's activities will result in a major mental health emergency: summer seasonal affective disorder or SAD, which is a type of depression related to the weather, according to the Mayo Clinic. (Pereira, 8/3)

Axios: How To Be A Better Neighbor (And Boost Your Mental Health)

A Mister Rogers-like approach to being a neighbor could be good for you. The U.S. is experiencing an epidemic of loneliness, and studies suggest that cultivating better relationships with the people who live nearby is crucial for your happiness. (Mallenbaum, 8/2)

If you are in need of help — Dial 9-8-8 for 24/7 support from the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. It's free and confidential.

More environmental health news —

PBS NewsHour: Climate Change Is Hitting Close To Home For Nearly 2 Out Of 3 Americans, Poll Finds

At the end of the hottest month on record, which left millions in the United States sweltering under heat advisories, nearly two-thirds of U.S. adults say that climate change is noticeably affecting their local communities, and a majority also see climate change as causing serious effects right now, according to the latest NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll. “People see that climate change is already a threat and will continue to be a growing threat in the future, and they support changes to keep people safe and prepared, especially on the local level,” said Bernadette Woods Placky, chief meteorologist at Climate Central, an independent research and communication organization. (Isaacs-Thomas, 8/3)

Bangor Daily News: Toxic ‘Foaming’ Watermelons Are Showing Up In Maine

Most of the watermelons found at Maine stores come from Florida, Arizona, California, Delaware or Texas. ... A watermelon that has started foaming or leaking liquid should never be consumed, said Kathy Savoie, professor and food safety expert at the University of Maine Cooperative Extension. “The foaming indicates a real food safety issue,” Savoie said. “People should not knowingly bring it into their home and certainly not eat it.” (Bayly, 8/2)

NBC News: Toxic Bacteria Detected In Several Zion National Park Waterways

Three bodies of water in the park have cyanotoxins in them, according to the Park Service: the North Fork of the Virgin River, North Creek and La Verkin Creek. These toxins are produced by a type of bacteria called cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae. The algae is common in ponds and lakes and not always dangerous, but it can grow into large blooms that produce cyanotoxins. In people, symptoms of cyanotoxin exposure include irritation in the eyes, ears, nose, throat or skin, as well as headache, seizures, vomiting and diarrhea. In animals and pets, symptoms include drooling, low energy, lack of appetite, paralysis and vomiting. (Pandey, 8/2)

In other health and wellness news —

CNN: Black Parents And Their Children Are More Likely To Experience Unfair Treatment When Seeking Medical Care, Study Finds

Black parents and their children are more likely to experience unfair treatment when seeking medical care than others, a new study from the Urban Institute found. The study, released earlier this week, is based on data from the nonprofit's Health Reform Monitoring Survey, the latest round of which was conducted in June. Researchers found that about 22% of Black parents said they were judged unfairly or mistreated because of their race or ethnicity, language, health insurance type, weight, income, disability or other characteristics. (Gamble, 8/3)

CBS News: Add Grip Strength Tests To Weight And Blood Pressure Vital Signs, Researchers Say

The amount of force you can muster with your hand is a good representation of total body strength, which is a good measure of healthy aging, even in younger individuals. Grip strength in men declines rapidly in middle age. For women, it declines slowly after 50. Low grip strength has been associated with conditions like type 2 diabetes, heart disease, cancer, and depression. And researchers at the University of Michigan recently found that low grip strength is associated with faster aging in cells. (Marshall, 8/2)

AP: Camp For Kids With Limb Differences Also Helps Train Students In Physical And Occupational Therapy

Santino Iamunno was born without most of his right hand, and the 11-year-old tends to keep that hand in his pocket when around new people, just to avoid the questions. But that’s not something he worries about at Camp No Limits, where all the young campers are dealing with limb loss or limb differences. (Eaton-Robb, 8/2)

KFF Health News: Doctors Sound Alarm About Child Nicotine Poisoning As Vapes Flood The US Market

Hospital toxicologist Ryan Marino has seen up close the violent reactions of children poisoned by liquid nicotine from electronic cigarettes. One young boy who came to his emergency room experienced intense nausea, diarrhea, and vomiting, and needed intravenous fluids to treat his dehydration. Kids can also become dizzy, lose consciousness, and suffer dangerous drops in blood pressure. In the most severe case he’s seen, doctors put another boy on a ventilator in the intensive care unit because he couldn’t breathe, said Marino, of Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine. (Szabo, 8/3)

