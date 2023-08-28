FAA Investigates 5,000 Pilots Who May Have Concealed Health Conditions
The Washington Post reports that many pilots are suspected of falsifying records to hide health issues or mental health disorders that could disqualify them from flying.
The Washington Post:
5,000 Pilots Suspected Of Hiding Major Health Issues. Most Are Still Flying
Federal authorities have been investigating nearly 5,000 pilots suspected of falsifying their medical records to conceal that they were receiving benefits for mental health disorders and other serious conditions that could make them unfit to fly, documents and interviews show. The pilots under scrutiny are military veterans who told the Federal Aviation Administration that they are healthy enough to fly, yet failed to report — as required by law — that they were also collecting veterans benefits for disabilities that could bar them from the cockpit. (Rein and Whitlock, 8/27)
In other mental health news —
The New York Times:
Mental Health Spending Surged In Pandemic, Study Finds
Use of mental health care increased substantially during the coronavirus pandemic, as teletherapy lowered barriers to regular visits, according to a large study of insurance claims published Friday in JAMA Health Forum. From March 2020 to August 2022, mental health visits increased by 39 percent, and spending increased by 54 percent, the study found. Its examination of 1,554,895 claims for clinician visits also identified a tenfold increase in the use of telehealth. (Barry, 8/25)
AP:
Many Big US Cities Now Answer Mental Health Crisis Calls With Civilian Teams -- Not Police
The Associated Press has found that 14 of the 20 most populous U.S. cities are experimenting with removing police from certain, nonviolent 911 calls and sending behavioral health clinicians. (Peltz and Bedayn, 8/28)
AP:
Yale University Settles Lawsuit Alleging It Pressured Students With Mental Health Issues To Withdraw
Yale University is settling a federal lawsuit that said the Ivy League school discriminated against students with mental health disabilities, including pressuring them to withdraw. Under the agreement, Yale will modify its policies regarding medical leaves of absence, including streamlining the reinstatement process for students who return to campus. The student group, which also represents alumni, had argued the process was onerous, discouraging students for decades from taking medical leave when they needed it most. (8/26)
St. Louis Public Radio:
Violence Prevention Program Expands To Young Kids
Safe Connections is expanding its violence prevention program to reach younger kids. The St. Louis-based organization’s program, Project Hart, will now include children in third through fifth grade. Destiny Green, the prevention and community education manager at Safe Connections, said it’s important to start conversation about consent and boundaries early. (Lewis-Thompson, 8/28)