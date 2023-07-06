FDA Expected To Fully Approve Alzheimer’s Drug Leqembi
The drug, from Eisai and Biogen, could trigger a "new era in treatment," according to Roll Call, and is expected to cost around $26,500 a year. However, critics say it's actually based on a flawed theory about the disease, while some predict that the drug could highlight racial disparities in elder care.
Axios:
FDA Weighs First Full Approval For Experimental Alzheimer's Drug
The Food and Drug Administration is set to decide today whether to make a drug shown to have modest success delaying Alzheimer's disease widely available to the public — or whether cost and safety concerns justify limiting its availability. Leqembi, developed by Eisai and Biogen, is expected to cost around $26,500 a year. Full FDA approval would trigger expanded government coverage for it and a class of next-generation drugs that have raised hoped for millions with the condition. (Gonzalez, 7/6)
Roll Call:
Expected Alzheimer’s Drug Approval Signals New Era In Treatment
The Food and Drug Administration’s expected approval of Biogen and Eisai’s Alzheimer’s drug Leqembi, or lecanemab, is set to broaden access and accelerate a new class of treatments for the degenerative disease. A number of patient advocacy groups are eagerly awaiting the decision, which would trigger broader access under Medicare. But the drug still faces coverage restrictions, along with critics who don’t believe it should be on the market at all. (Clason, 7/6)
KFF Health News:
Why The Next Big Hope For Alzheimer’s Might Not Help Most Black Patients
This week the FDA is expected to approve what many scientists and doctors believe is the first drug to show promise of slowing the progression of Alzheimer’s disease. But while patient advocates are celebrating, critics see it as the unfortunate triumph of a flawed theory of the disease’s cause and predict the rollout of the drug will aggravate racial disparities in elder care. (Allen, 7/6)
In related news about Alzheimer's and dementia —
CNN:
Fluctuating Cholesterol Linked With Alzheimer’s, Study Finds
The fact that having high cholesterol can cause health problems is well known. But a total cholesterol level that fluctuates a lot — either up or down within a five-year period — might also be problematic by raising the risk of later dementia, a new study found. (Rogers, 7/5)
Fox News:
Surprising Brain Boost: Brushing Your Teeth May Reduce The Risk Of Dementia, New Study Suggests
New research published in the journal Neurology suggests that brushing your teeth boosts the brain — helping to reduce the risk of dementia. People with good dental hygiene had more neurons in the hippocampus, the study found; the hippocampus plays a role in memory. Gum disease and tooth loss were linked with less gray matter and declining mental health. (Mackey, 7/5)
WMFE:
Hurricanes Create Special Challenges For Alzheimer's Caregivers. This Guide Aims To Help
Hurricane season brings special challenges for the more than 550,000 Floridians with Alzheimer’s disease and their caregivers. Now a disaster guide - published shortly before Hurricane Ian - aims to help them prepare. (Byrnes, 7/5)