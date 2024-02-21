First Edition: Feb. 21, 2024

Today's early morning highlights from the major news organizations.

KFF Health News: ‘Fourth Wave’ Of Opioid Epidemic Crashes Ashore, Propelled By Fentanyl And Meth

The United States is knee-deep in what some experts call the opioid epidemic’s “fourth wave,” which is not only placing drug users at greater risk but is also complicating efforts to address the nation’s drug problem. These waves, according to a report out today from Millennium Health, began with the crisis in prescription opioid use, followed by a significant jump in heroin use, then an increase in the use of synthetic opioids like fentanyl. (DeGuzman, 2/21)

KFF Health News: Death And Redemption In An American Prison

Steven Garner doesn’t like to talk about the day that changed his life. A New Orleans barroom altercation in 1990 escalated to the point where Garner, then 18, and his younger brother Glenn shot and killed another man. The Garners claimed self-defense, but a jury found them guilty of second-degree murder. They were sentenced to life in prison without parole. When Garner entered the gates at Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola, Louisiana, he didn’t know what to expect. The maximum security facility has been dubbed “America’s Bloodiest Prison” and its brutal conditions have made headlines for decades. (Hawryluk, 2/21)

USA Today: Young Adults Have Higher Rates Of Long COVID Than Older Americans: See The Charts

Nearly one in four adults who contracted COVID-19 developed long COVID symptoms, according to the most recent data from the Census Bureau. ... Anyone infected with COVID-19 can develop long COVID, but the condition is more common in people who had severe COVID-19 symptoms, as well as women, older adults, people with underlying health conditions and people who did not get vaccinated, according to the Washington state Health Department. (Chernikoff and Loehrke, 2/21)

CIDRAP: Study Shows 43% To 58% Lower Prevalence Of Long COVID Among Vaccinated People

A new study based on 4,605 participants in the Michigan COVID-19 Recovery Surveillance Study shows that the prevalence of long COVID symptoms at 30 and 90 days post-infection was 43% to 58% lower among adults who were fully vaccinated before infection. The study appeared yesterday in the Annals of Epidemiology. The 30- and 90-day timeframes were meant to compare two different definitions of long COVID. (Soucheray, 2/20)

CIDRAP: Those Getting Eviction Notices During COVID Pandemic At Greater Risk For Death, Study Finds

Today in JAMA, researchers show that US renters who were served eviction notices in the first 2 years of the COVID-19 pandemic had a high proportion of excess deaths. Investigators from Princeton University and Rutgers University-Newark analyzed linked eviction and death records from January 2020 to August 2021, comparing them with projected death rates estimated from comparable records in 2010 to 2016. (Van Beusekom, 2/20)

The New York Times: Study Of Patients With A Chronic Fatigue Condition May Offer Clues To Long Covid

Seven years ago, the National Institutes of Health began a study of patients ... with the condition known as myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome, or ME/CFS. ... Findings from the study, which was published on Wednesday in the journal Nature Communications, showed notable physiological differences in the immune system, cardio-respiratory function, gut microbiome and brain activity of the ME/CFS patients compared with a group of 21 healthy study participants. (Belluck, 2/21)

CIDRAP: Study Suggests Pandemic Employment Drop For US Nurses Was Transitory

A new study in JAMA Health Forum of national data on US registered nurses (RNs) finds that the rebound in the total size of the RN workforce during 2022 and 2023 indicates that RN labor shortages during the first 2 years of the pandemic were likely transitory. In 2021, the US RN workforce decreased by more than 100,000 employees, the largest single-year drop in 40 years.But by 2022, increases in RN hiring had picked up across the country. (Soucheray, 2/20)

Newsweek: Common US Food Additives May Cause Cancer

In the U.S, over half of our daily energy intake comes from ultra-processed foods. ... Increasingly, we are learning that these ultra-processed products are associated with an increased risk of obesity, cardiovascular disease, mental health problems, diabetes and certain forms of cancer. In a new study, published in the journal PLoS Medicine, researchers from France have found yet more evidence that common ingredients in these foods may increase our risk of certain cancers, especially breast and prostate cancers. (Dewan, 2/20)

Reuters: Bi-Weekly Dose Of Johnson & Johnson's Blood Cancer Therapy Gets US FDA Approval

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved a bi-weekly dose of Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N), opens new tab blood cancer therapy Tecvayli, the drugmaker said on Tuesday. The approval allows the therapy to be used in a reduced dosing of 1.5 milligrams per kilogram every two weeks, in patients who have achieved and maintained a complete response or better for a minimum of six months. (2/20)

Axios: FDA Approval Of Cancer Treatment Provides New Weapon Against Tumors

A new class of cancer treatments that harness the body's immune system to fight tumors is being hailed as the biggest thing in oncology since CAR-T revealed the promise of cell therapy more than a decade ago. But with price tags of hundreds of thousands of dollars, the drugs raise familiar concerns about affordability and access. (Reed, 2/21)

The Wall Street Journal: These Drug Companies Are Going Nuclear To Fight Cancer

Pharmaceutical companies are spending billions of dollars to develop drugs that can target cancer like guided missiles.Therapies known as antibody-drug conjugates, which help deliver chemotherapy directly to tumors, have gotten most of the attention and are farthest along: Pfizer’s $43 billion acquisition of biotech Seagen Inc. last year underscored how hot the field has become. More quietly, a concept known as radiopharmaceuticals is also gaining ground. (Wainer, 2/20)

AP: Harris Announces $5.8 Billion For Water Infrastructure Projects, Says Clean Water Is A Right

The Biden administration announced Tuesday that states will share $5.8 billion in federal funds for water infrastructure projects around the country. ... Vice President Kamala Harris, who traveled to Pittsburgh to make the announcement, said everyone in the U.S. should be able to have clean water. ... The White House said Tuesday’s announcement includes $3.2 billion for what’s known as the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund that can be used for upgrades to water treatment plants, water distribution and piping systems, and lead pipe replacement. (2/20)

Axios: In-Network Insurance Claims Jumped After Surprise Billing Ban Took Effect

The amount of in-network care patients received across different specialties and settings jumped significantly as surprise billing protections took effect, according to a FAIR Health analysis shared first with Axios. (Reed, 2/20)

Stat: FDA Warns Medical Device Makers About Rise In Fabricated Data

An increasing number of medical device companies are submitting fabricated and unreliable data, the Food and Drug Administration noted Tuesday morning. The data comes from third-party labs hired by device firms to test the quality of their products. Triple-check your data or we’ll reject your device, the FDA warned. (Lawrence, 2/20)

Stat: Hospitals Are Piloting Generative AI Tools As Regulators Play Catch-Up

Usually the words generative AI in health are followed by a bold claim. The technology will transform some aspect of care delivery, save gobs of money, or automate administrative tasks crucial to connecting patients with timely services. Rohit Chandra, chief digital officer of the Cleveland Clinic, said generative AI can accomplish all these things. But he also said this: “Harm is not just likely. It is for sure going to happen.” (Palmer and Ross, 2/21)

Stat: Court Unexpectedly Revives Controversial Sanofi Drug Shortage Suit

A U.S. appeals court revived a controversial lawsuit brought by nearly two dozen people who claimed they were harmed by a contaminated rare disease medicine sold by a Sanofi subsidiary and a subsequent rationing plan that only worsened their health. And if some upcoming procedural hurdles are cleared, the suit may shine a light on an unusual patient dilemma when a drug is in short supply. (Silverman, 2/20)

Newsweek: Too Much TV May Cause Nighttime Urination Problem

People who spend too much time glued to movies, TV shows, or YouTube videos may be more prone to needing to pee during the night, research has found. Nocturia, or the need to pee multiple times during the night, may be linked to spending 5 or more hours a day watching movies, TV, or videos online, according to a new paper in the journal Neurourology and Urodynamics. (Thomson, 2/21)

Newsweek: Dangerous Sleep Problems May Be Caused By Your Diet

Your diet could be increasing your risk of dangerous snoring and sleep problems, a new study has warned. ... As many as 1 billion people around the world suffer from sleep apnea, studies have shown. It affects roughly 1 in 5 individuals with obesity. Sleep apnea is often accompanied by loud snoring, unexplained fatigue and mood swings. However, in the long run it has also been linked to heart disease and metabolic conditions like diabetes, Johns Hopkins Medicine reports. (Dewan, 2/20)

Reuters: More Than Half The World Faces High Measles Risk, WHO Says

More than half the world's countries will be at high or very high risk of measles outbreaks by the end of the year unless urgent preventative measures are taken, the World Health Organization warned on Tuesday. Measles cases have been increasing across most regions mainly due to missed vaccinations during the COVID-19 years when health systems were overwhelmed and fell behind on routine vaccinations for preventable diseases. (2/21)

The Wall Street Journal: For Marijuana Users, Even Legalization Doesn’t Guarantee Safety

Marijuana contaminated with arsenic, lead or mold is causing serious, even life-threatening illnesses around the country as use of cannabis products explodes. People who have used marijuana have higher levels of heavy metals in their blood and are more likely to develop fungal infections, according to studies. Researchers have linked contaminants found in marijuana to cases of sudden-onset numbness, fatal lung bleeding and artery disease that resulted in amputations. (Armour, 2/20)

CIDRAP: Study Finds Antibiotics Prescribed By VA Dentists 'Commonly Unnecessary'

More than half of the antibiotics prescribed by dentists practicing in the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) in 2019 do not have guidelines supporting their use and were likely unnecessary, researchers reported today in Infection Control & Hospital Epidemiology. ... "Regardless of definition applied, antibiotics prescribed by dentists were commonly unnecessary," the study authors wrote. "Improving prescribing by dentists is critical to reach the national goal to decrease unnecessary antibiotic use." (Dall, 2/20)

CIDRAP: Report Cites Progress, But Says Leading Economies Need To Do More To Fight Antimicrobial Resistance

A new report indicates the world's leading economies have made progress in their efforts to address antimicrobial resistance (AMR) but need to do more to lessen the health and financial impact of the looming public health crisis. The report released yesterday by the Global Coalition on Aging and the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA)—the 2024 AMR Preparedness Index Progress Report—assesses the actions taken by 11 high-income nations to address AMR across five categories. (Dall, 2/16)

CIDRAP: US Study Finds High Prevalence Of Antibiotic Resistance In Urinary Klebsiella Isolates

An analysis of Klebsiella isolates from US women treated for uncomplicated urinary tract infections (uUTIs) found a high prevalence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), researchers reported this week in Antimicrobial Resistance & Infection Control. ... Although Escherichia coli is the most common cause of uUTIs, K pneumoniae causes approximately 6% of cases, and the study authors say that AMR surveillance for uUTIs is needed to enable physicians to provide optimal empiric antibiotic treatment for patients. (Dall, 2/16)

CIDRAP: Site In India Receives Responsible Antibiotic Manufacturing Certification

Pharmaceutical company Viatris announced today that its manufacturing site in India has received Minimized Risk of Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) certification. The certification, developed by the British Standards Institution (BSI) in collaboration with the AMR Industry Alliance, provides third-party, independent verification that the antibiotic waste released into the environment by antibiotic manufacturing sites is below a threshold that could promote AMR in the environment. (Dall, 2/20)

AP: A Pacemaker For The Brain Helped A Woman With Crippling Depression

Emily Hollenbeck lived with a deep, recurring depression she likened to a black hole, where gravity felt so strong and her limbs so heavy she could barely move. She knew the illness could kill her. Both of her parents had taken their lives. She was willing to try something extreme: Having electrodes implanted in her brain as part of an experimental therapy. Researchers say the treatment —- called deep brain stimulation, or DBS — could eventually help many of the nearly 3 million Americans like her with depression that resists other treatments. (Ungar, 2/21)

Reuters: GSK's Injectable HIV Drug Shows Promise Over Daily Pills

British drugmaker GSK (GSK.L), opens new tab said on Wednesday its long-acting injectable HIV therapy showed promise in keeping the viral load suppressed compared to daily oral treatment, especially in individuals facing challenges with pill intake. The interim analysis of a late-stage trial on the therapy known as Cabenuva demonstrated superior efficacy in maintaining viral load suppression compared to daily oral therapy in individuals with a history of adherence challenges to oral antiretroviral treatment, which is used to suppress and mitigate the progression of the disease. (2/21)

Modern Healthcare: Teladoc Looks To Expand Overseas User Base Amid U.S. Ad Costs

Teladoc Health is looking to broaden its overseas user base to offset persistently high customer acquisition costs affecting its direct-to-consumer business in the U.S. Teladoc is expanding efforts to sell its BetterHelp virtual therapy subscription services to consumers in Canada, the United Kingdom and other predominantly English-speaking countries, CEO Jason Gorevic said on a call Tuesday with investor analysts. (Perna, 2/20)

Modern Healthcare: Medicaid DSH Cuts Hit Safety-Net Hospitals In CMS Final Rule

Some safety-net hospitals will receive lower Medicaid disproportionate share hospital payments under a final rule the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services published Tuesday. The regulation sets new restrictions on how Medicaid DSH payments are calculated and distributed, carrying out a congressional directive from the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021. (Kacik, 2/20)

Crain's Chicago Business: UChicago Sued Over Death Of Silver Cross Hospital CEO Ruth Colby

UChicago Medicine and Dr. Husam H. Balkhy, a robotic heart surgeon at the health system, are the subject of a lawsuit alleging negligence in the heart procedure, and subsequent death, of Silver Cross Hospital CEO Ruth Colby. Clifford Law Offices said in a press release it filed a complaint in Cook County Circuit Court against the University of Chicago Hospitals & Health Systems and Balkhy on behalf of Colby's son, David Chodak. (Asplund, 2/20)

Modern Healthcare: AHCA CEO Mark Parkinson To Retire

Mark Parkinson will depart the American Health Care Association/National Center for Assisted Living in 2025 after 14 years at the helm, the long-term care provider association announced Tuesday. Parkinson, 66, will remain president and CEO until his retirement on Jan. 15, and the AHCA/NCAL board has commenced its search for a successor, the trade group said in a news release. Modern Healthcare named Parkinson one of the 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare in 2023 and several prior years. (McAuliff, 2/20)

Modern Healthcare: Yale New Haven Health Promotes Pamela Sutton-Wallace To President

Yale New Haven Health has promoted Pamela Sutton-Wallace to be its president, effective immediately. Sutton-Wallace, who became Yale New Haven's chief operating officer in July 2022, will take over responsibilities as president from CEO Christopher O'Connor, a spokesperson for the nonprofit said Tuesday. O'Connor was named president in 2020 and CEO in 2022. (Hudson, 2/20)

Reuters: AbbVie Taps Robert Michael To Replace Gonzalez As CEO In July

AbbVie (ABBV.N), opens new tab on Tuesday said Chief Operating Officer Robert Michael would succeed Richard Gonzalez to become the second-ever CEO of the drugmaker on July 1. Gonzalez, 70, who has been at the company's helm since it was formed through a spin-off from Abbott (ABT.N), opens new tab in 2013, will become executive chairman of AbbVie's board once he steps down. (Wingrove, 2/20)

The Wall Street Journal: Fresenius Swings To Net Loss After Fresenius Medical Care Deconsolidation

Fresenius reported a swing to a net loss for the fourth quarter due to the deconsolidation of Fresenius Medical Care from its accounts, but forecast growth in earnings and sales for 2024. The German health-care company on Wednesday posted a net loss for the fourth quarter of 614 million euros ($663.6 million) compared with a net profit of EUR255 million in the same period of the previous year. The company said the loss mainly reflected the valuation effect arising from the deconsolidation of Fresenius Medical Care, which had no cash impact. (Kienle, 2/21)

Reuters: FMC Shares Slide As Analysts Focus On Weaker Patient Volumes Outlook

Fresenius Medical Care's (FMEG.DE), opens new tab shares fell 5% on Tuesday, despite upbeat quarterly results and higher 2024 guidance, with analysts highlighting a weak outlook for patient volumes from the German dialysis specialist. U.S. competitor Da Vita (DVA.N), opens new tab last Tuesday forecast a 2024 outlook above expectations, forecasting patient volumes would increase by 1% to 2% during the year, while FMC targeted growth of 0.5% to 2%, analysts at Barclays said. (Sychev and Holzhaeuser, 2/21)

Reuters: Healthcare Group Fresenius Tops Q4 Operating Profit Forecast

Fresenius (FREG.DE), opens new tab reported a 13% jump in fourth-quarter operating profit on Wednesday, above market expectations, citing good earnings development across its businesses and progress in the operational turnaround at its hospital project development unit Vamed. The diversified healthcare group reported quarterly earnings before interests and taxes, and before special items, of 634 million euros ($685 million), 7% above analysts' expectations of 591 million in a poll compiled by Vara Research. (2/21)

Reuters: Medtronic Lifts Annual Profit Forecast, Exits Ventilator Business

Medical device maker Medtronic (MDT.N), opens new tab raised annual profit forecast for the third time this fiscal year, after beating third-quarter expectations on Tuesday, helped by higher demand for its heart and diabetes devices. Demand for medical devices has picked up pace as non-urgent procedures, which were deferred during the pandemic, recovered in the past year with easing hospital staff shortages and people becoming regular with check-ups. (Santhosh and Sadhamta, 2/20)

AP: Executive Is Convicted Of Insider Trading Related To Medical Device Firm Acquisition

An executive at a medical device company has been convicted in Minnesota of insider trading for a scheme involving negotiations for the acquisition of the firm that was valued at $1.6 billion, federal prosecutors said Tuesday. Doron Tavlin was a vice president for business development at the Minneapolis office of Mazor Robotics in 2018 when he learned that the company could be purchased by Israeli-based Medtronic, Inc., according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. ... Mazor specializes in robotics for spinal procedures. (2/21)

AP: San Francisco Wants To Offer Free Drug Recovery Books At Its Public Libraries

The most stolen books from San Francisco public libraries’ shelves are not the hottest new novels or juicy memoirs, they are books about recovering from addiction. Now, city officials want to provide universal access to free drug recovery books, including Alcoholics Anonymous’ 12-step recovery book. San Francisco City Supervisor Matt Dorsey on Tuesday introduced legislation to expand a pilot program to distribute addiction recovery books for free at the city’s 28 public libraries. A record 806 people died of a drug overdose in the city last year. (Rodriguez, 2/21)

AP: Republican DA Asks Wisconsin Supreme Court To Decide Abortion Lawsuit Without Lower Court Ruling

A Republican prosecutor asked the Wisconsin Supreme Court on Tuesday to decide whether a 174-year-old state law bans abortion in the state without waiting for a ruling from a lower appellate court. The U.S. Supreme Court’s 2022 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision legalizing abortion, reactivated an 1849 law that conservatives have interpreted as banning abortion. Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, a Democrat, filed a lawsuit arguing that the law is too old to enforce and conflicts with a 1985 law permitting abortions before fetuses can survive outside the womb. (Richmond, 2/20)

