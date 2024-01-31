Gallup Poll Finds Nurses Are Most Trusted Among 23 Major Professions

Americans trust nurses even more than doctors, the new 2023 Honesty and Ethics poll found: 78% of Americans taking part in the poll felt nurses kept to "very high" or "high" standards of honesty and ethics. Also in the news: female body dummies for CPR training.

Fox News: Americans Trust Nurses The Most Out Of 23 Major Professions, New Poll Finds

In nurses, Americans trust — even more so than doctors. That’s according to Gallup’s 2023 Honesty and Ethics poll, which ranked 23 major professions by the level of trust U.S. adults place in them. Nurses hold the top spot as the most trusted profession, with 78% of Americans who took part stating that they adhere to "very high" or "high" standards for honesty and ethics, according to a press release from Gallup. This is the 22nd consecutive year that nurses have been ranked as the most trustworthy. Overall, nurses’ trust ranking has dipped by 7 percentage points since 2019, but is still higher than dentists (59% trust rating in 2023) and medical doctors (56% trust ranking). (Rudy, 1/31)

CBS News: Harvard, MIT Students Develop Female Manikins To Make CPR Training More Inclusive To Women

There's a group of students at MIT and Harvard banding together to save lives by improving CPR training. "There is very little female representation in the curriculum and so we thought we should fix that," MIT student Charles Sloane, a member of LifeSaveHer, told WBZ-TV. LifeSaveHer is a company developed by MIT and Harvard undergraduate students, who are also EMTs and CPR instructors, to create female manikin covers that address gender disparities in CPR training. Research from the National Institute of Health shows that women are less likely than men to receive bystander CPR. (Kincade, 1/30)

NBC News: Improving Fitness Linked To 35% Lower Risk Of Prostate Cancer: Study

A new study suggests that getting into better shape could reduce the risk of prostate cancer in particular, a diagnosis that around 113 out of every 100,000 men get every year in the U.S. The research, published Tuesday in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, showed that men whose cardiorespiratory fitness improved by 3% or more annually over three years, on average, were 35% less likely to develop prostate cancer than men whose cardiorespiratory fitness declined by 3% annually. (Bendix, 1/30)

CNN: More People Need Transplants Than There Are Organ Donors. Pigs Might Offer A Solution

Last summer, after more than a decade of illness, Lawrence Faucette and his wife, Ann, faced the hard reality that the end of his life was near. He was 58 and had end-stage heart failure. Peripheral artery disease made him ineligible for a heart transplant. (Christensen, 1/30)

The Washington Post: Elmo Asked How Everyone’s Doing And, Um, They’re Not Great!

It was a Monday morning at the end of a long January — a double whammy of devastation — and Elmo had a question. “Elmo is just checking in!” the beloved Sesame Street character wrote on social media. “How is everybody doing?” Not well, apparently, and maybe really bad. Celebrities, news outlets, Sesame Street characters’ accounts and everyday people replied — many with existential dread, despair and exhaustion. By Tuesday morning, Elmo’s post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, had received over 110 million views. While there was plenty of banter among the responses, the overall tone also reflected a sense of hopelessness that appears to be common. (Rosenzweig-Ziff, 1/30)

KFF Health News: Ketamine Therapy For Mental Health A ‘Wild West’ For Doctors And Patients

In late 2022, Sarah Gutilla’s treatment-resistant depression had grown so severe, she was actively contemplating suicide. Raised in foster care, the 34-year-old’s childhood was marked by physical violence, sexual abuse, and drug use, leaving her with life-threatening mental scars. Out of desperation, her husband scraped together $600 for the first of six rounds of intravenous ketamine therapy at Ketamine Clinics Los Angeles, which administers the generic anesthetic for off-label uses such as treating depression. When Gutilla got into an Uber for the 75-mile drive to Los Angeles, it was the first time she had left her home in Llano, California, in two years. The results, she said, were instant. (Megli, 1/31)

