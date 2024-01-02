‘Good’ Cholesterol Loses Its Shine: Study Links It To Higher Dementia Risk

High-density lipoprotein, or HDL, is thought of as "good" cholesterol because of cardiovascular benefits. But new research published in the Lancet says high levels of HDL can cause as much as a 42% higher risk for dementia in older people. Also: a study links smoking with brain shrinkage and Alzheimer's risks.

The Washington Post: 42 Percent Higher Dementia Risk Linked To ‘Good Cholesterol’

Despite its nickname as the “good cholesterol” because of its cardiovascular benefits, high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol was linked to as much as a 42 percent increased risk for dementia in older people with very high levels of HDL, according to research published in a Lancet journal, the Lancet Regional Health - Western Pacific. (Searing, 1/1)

More about brain health and dementia —

Fox News: Smoking Shrinks The Brain And Drives Up Alzheimer’s Risk, Study Finds

Smoking is notorious for causing damage to the lungs — but a recent study confirmed that it’s also harmful to the brain. ... Those who smoked one pack daily were found to have decreased brain volume compared to those who never smoked or had smoked fewer than 100 total cigarettes. The study, published in the January 2024 issue of Biological Psychiatry: Global Open Science, helps to explain why older people who smoke are at a higher risk of Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias, according to the researchers. (Rudy, 1/2)

USA Today: Study: Elderly Pet Owners Living Alone Had Slower Cognitive Declines

Owning a pet may help slow cognitive decline among older people who live alone, according to a study published this week. ... The study, which doesn’t prove pet ownership causes the slower declines but rather is associated with them, builds on existing evidence that preventing isolation, loneliness and stress can reduce risk of Alzheimer’s disease and other related dementias, said Dr. Thomas Wisniewski, director of NYU Langone Health’s Division of Cognitive Neurology, in New York. There is currently no known cure for dementia. (Cuevas, 12/27)

Mpox is on the rise —

CIDRAP: Americas And Europe Cases Fuel Rise In Mpox Activity

In its latest monthly update, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported 906 new mpox cases from 26 countries in November, reflecting an increase of 26% compared to October. With nearly 300 cases, the United States reported the steepest rise in the Americas, followed by Portugal reporting 128 new cases, which makes Europe the region with the second highest number of cases. (Schnirring, 12/27)

In other health and wellness news —

NBC News: Warnings Grow About Risky IV Drips And Injections At Unregulated Med Spas

The number of med spas and hydration clinics has ballooned in recent years, turning into a $15 billion wellness industry offering a variety of services, from IV therapy to skin care and cosmetic procedures. Federal health officials and representatives of med spa owners warn consumers that, along with the boom, some facilities are using unlicensed workers to inject unapproved products in unsanitary conditions. It’s difficult to know how many people have been injured at med spas, because the infections often are not reported to local or state health departments. But some infectious disease and emergency room doctors say they are seeing more adverse reactions associated with the facilities. (Edwards and Kopf, 1/1)

Stateline: Environmental Groups Want Stronger Rules For Use Of Coal Ash Fill After EPA Reveals New Risks

In a draft risk assessment published in November by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as part of a proposed broader revision of its coal ash management rules, the agency now says using coal ash as fill may create elevated cancer risk from radiation. “This is the first time EPA has identified the threat from radioactivity from ash use as fill,” said Lisa Evans, a senior attorney at Earthjustice. “… We didn’t really worry about the radioactivity until EPA pointed it out in this draft risk assessment.” (Zullo, 1/1)

NPR: Virtual Reality Treatments For Kids With Amblyopia, Or Lazy Eye

Amblyopia, or lazy eye, is the most common cause of vision loss in children. And the condition, which compromises depth perception, can last into adulthood.But until recently ...the standard approach relied on an eye patch over the stronger eye to force the brain to rely on the weaker, or lazy, eye. ...Now, several research teams are taking a new tack that aims to get the brain to make better use of the information coming from both eyes. Several companies have popped up that are working on therapies based on this new angle. (Yanny, 12/26)

St. Louis Public Radio: SLU Team Gets $5 Million To Make Software For Blind Learners

The National Science Foundation has awarded a $5 million grant to a team led by St. Louis University researchers developing software for people who are blind or visually impaired. The Inclusio software is meant to translate visual content — like a bar chart or an illustration in a geometry textbook — into formats that more readers can understand. (Goodwin, 1/2)

Reuters: Alabama Woman With Double Uterus Gives Birth To Rare Twin Girls

An Alabama woman with a rare congenital anomaly that results in her having two uteri gave birth to healthy twin girls earlier this week. Kelsey Hatcher and husband Caleb welcomed Roxi Layla on Tuesday night and her sister Rebel Laken on Wednesday morning at the University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital (UAB), the mother-of-five announced on social media. Hatcher has a rare double uterus and was pregnant with a baby on each side, a rare pregnancy known as a dicavitary pregnancy that has a one in a million chance of occurring. (Caspani, 12/24)

