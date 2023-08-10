HHS Launches National Tracking Tool For Heat-Related Illness

The online dashboard, run in partnership with the NHTSA, aims to ensure that medical aid is reaching people who need it the most during heat emergencies. Other climate news is on the wildfire in Hawaii, how heat affects birth control, and more.

The Hill: White House Unveils New Tracking Tool For Heat-Related Illnesses

The Biden administration on Wednesday launched a new information system to map emergency medical services (EMS) responses to heat-related illness across the country. The online dashboard is run by the Department of Health and Human Services in partnership with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The agencies said the system is meant to help public health officials ensure that outreach and medical aid reach the people who need it most during heat emergencies. (Weixel, 8/9)

NBC News: Brutally Hot Summer Becomes Proving Ground For New Heat Alert System

A heat alert system is being tested in health clinics across the U.S. this summer in an effort to deliver timely and locally relevant data to health professionals, who can use this information to cut down on heat-related illnesses and save lives in vulnerable communities when heat and humidity soar. The system, developed by researchers at Harvard University and the nonprofit research group Climate Central, is designed to go beyond existing weather forecasts and text-based alerts to provide more detailed warnings, as well as customizable tools and resources for health providers and their patients. (Chow and Beltran, 8/8)

More on the heat wave —

Becker's Hospital Review: Hawaii Wildfires Burn Clinic And Dialysis Center

Wildfires on the Hawaiian island of Maui have killed [at least 36] people, consumed homes and destroyed multiple commercial buildings — including one hospital-run clinic and one dialysis center, Hilton Raethel, president and CEO of the Healthcare Association of Hawaii told Becker's. Mr. Raethel did not confirm the names of the two burned healthcare facilities on Aug. 9 to allow those facilities to respond to the situation, but did confirm they are both hospital-operated, not independently run. (Hollowell, 8/9)

Health News Florida: ER, Urgent Care Visits For Heat Illnesses Surge In Central Florida, AdventHealth Says

AdventHealth Central Florida is reporting a surge in patients seeking care for health-related illnesses as heat advisories continue across the state. AdventHealth emergency departments have seen a 20% increase in patients seeking care for heat-related illnesses this summer, and urgent care locations in the network have seen an increase of 115%. (Prieur, 8/9)

The 19th: Extreme Heat Could Impact Birth Control, Pregnancy Test Effectiveness

Extreme heat has already made pregnancy more dangerous. Now, it is also complicating efforts to control when and how someone becomes pregnant: Record heat waves across the country could threaten access to effective pregnancy tests, condoms and emergency contraception pills. (Luthra, 8/9)

The New York Times: Extreme Heat And Your Body: What Happens When It Gets Too Hot?

High temperatures can put the body under immense stress. Here’s what that looks like. (Smith and Isac, 8/9)

The New York Times: Heat Singes The Mind, Not Just The Body

If you find that the blistering, unrelenting heat is making you anxious and irritable, even depressed, it’s not all in your head. Soaring temperatures can damage not just the body but also the mind. As heat waves become more intense, more frequent and longer, it has become increasingly important to address the impact on mental health, scientists say. (Mandavilli, 8/10)

NPR: Heat Makes Health Inequity Worse. People With Health Risks Are Hit Harder

Heat is dangerous for the many people with common conditions like diabetes or heart disease. And vulnerable communities face greater exposure to heat and fewer resources to escape it. (Noguchi, 8/10)

