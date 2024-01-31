Hospital Industry Outlook Looking Good On Wall Street
Axios says rising demand for medical care is bringing "good vibes" to the hospital industry's financial outlook, even as health insurers are left nervous. Also in the news: Humana expands its CenterWell care into new markets; Accompany Health launches; digital therapeutics; and more.
Axios:
Good Vibes For Hospitals On Wall Street
The stepped-up demand for medical care that's left health insurers nervous is bringing good vibes to the hospital industry, whose outlook was buoyed Tuesday by HCA Healthcare's better-than-expected fourth quarter earnings. (Reed, 1/31)
Modern Healthcare:
Humana’s CenterWell Senior Primary Care Expands Into New Markets
Humana’s CenterWell Senior Primary Care will expand into three new markets this spring and add locations in five existing markets later in the year, the company announced Tuesday. The Louisville, Kentucky-based company said clinics opening in Asheville, North Carolina, Baton Rouge, Louisiana and New Orleans will begin seeing patients in late spring or early summer. Humana has not yet set a timeline for opening additional clinics in Charlotte, North Carolina, Indianapolis, Jackson, Mississippi, Orlando, Florida and Richmond, Virginia. However, the company said it hoped to have those locations operating by the end of 2024. (Eastabrook, 1/30)
Modern Healthcare:
Accompany Health Launches With $56M In Funding From Venrock, ARCH
Dr. Rahul Rajkumar founded Accompany Health in 2022 because he said low-income Americans with complex medical needs deserve better than what the healthcare system has given them. On Tuesday, the company launched publicly with a $56 million Series A funding round. Accompany provides primary, behavioral and social care to low-income patients through at-home providers and virtual platforms. (Perna, 1/30)
CBS News:
Mayor Says He Supports Washington Health System Merging With UPMC
The mayor of Washington is offering his support for the potential merger between Washington Health System and UPMC. The hospital CEO painted a dire picture, saying the merger is critical or they'll be forced to shut down, and Mayor JoJo Burgess agrees. He says the hospital found a willing participant in UPMC to help and no one should stand in the way. "We have to support this type of merger because if we don't, I do believe that Washington Health System will not be here in the coming years," Burgess said. (Bortz, 1/30)
Wyoming Public Radio:
UW Removes Dean Of Health Sciences College Amid Controversy
The University of Wyoming (UW) has removed the College of Health Sciences dean following several months of sustained public scrutiny. Jacob Warren served as dean of Health Sciences for less than two years. During his tenure, Warren sought to reorganize the college. He wanted to move some community outreach programs, like the Wyoming Telehealth Network, from WIND to a new division. WIND is the Wyoming Institute for Disabilities and serves a statewide community. (Victor, 1/30)
Modern Healthcare:
How Digital Therapeutics Can Treat Patients Through Smartphones
Digital therapeutics hold promise but companies within the industry are searching for a viable business model. Digital therapeutics companies develop software applications that can deliver wellness products or therapies to patients, primarily through smartphones. Companies operating in the space are taking vastly different approaches to increase adoption from patients and providers while potentially receiving reimbursement from payers. (Turner, 1/30)
KFF Health News:
Listen To The Latest 'KFF Health News Minute'
This week on the KFF Health News Minute: The federal government will force some insurers to review prior authorization requests more quickly, and it’s still worth it to get vaccinated for the flu, covid, and RSV in the middle of respiratory virus season. (1/30)