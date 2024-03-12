Lawsuit Settlement In Florida Unwinds Some ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Rules
The settlement says teachers and students can discuss LGBTQ+ matters and "largely" cancels impacts of signature legislation from Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, the Washington Post says. His office noted the law is still in effect.
The Washington Post:
Settlement In Florida ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Lawsuit Says It’s OK To Say Gay
A lawsuit settlement over Florida’s “don’t say gay” statute announced Monday affirms that teachers and students can discuss LGBTQ+ issues and have access to related library books, largely canceling many of the impacts of the signature legislation from Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. The settlement was immediately praised by rights groups who said it marked a major victory for LGBTQ+ students, teachers and families who were effectively barred from speaking about their own personal lives or loved ones in same-sex relationships. (Rozsa, 3/11)
Daily Beast:
Ron DeSantis Celebrates ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Settlement That Lets LGBTQ+ Issues Be Discussed In Classrooms
Both Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who signed the legislation into law in 2022, and the 19 plaintiffs claimed victory in the case. DeSantis’ office said in a news release that “the law remains in effect, and children will be protected from radical gender and sexual ideology in the classroom.” (McDougall, 3/11)
Maine Public:
More Than A Dozen AGs From Other States Vow To Fight Gender-Affirming Care Bill In Maine
The attorneys general from 15 states are wading into a controversial policy debate in Maine over access to gender-affirming care, vowing to fight a proposal that they contend would violate the U.S. Constitution. In a highly unusual move, the attorneys general called a bill under consideration by the Maine Legislature "constitutionally defective" in a strongly worded letter. The bill in question, LD 227, would protect transgender individuals who receive gender-affirming care in Maine — regardless of what state they live in — as well as the medical professionals who provide that care. The measure seeks to build on protections passed last year for medical professionals as well as patients who receive abortions in Maine. (Miller, 3/11)
Stat:
Gender-Affirming Care Experts Dispute Claims Of Health Dangers
Hundreds of messages from an internal chat board for an international group of transgender health professionals were leaked in a think tank report last week and framed as revealing serious health risks associated with gender-affirming care, including cancer. But experts say this correlation is false and oversimplifies the complex role of hormones in the body. (Gaffney, 3/11)