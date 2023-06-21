Many Parents Disregard Their Kids’ Stomach Aches, Poll Finds
Also in public health news: augmented reality goggles in medicine; heavy drinking; organ transplantation; and more.
Fox News:
Kids’ Stomach Pain Is Common Complaint, Yet Many Parents Don’t Seek Medical Care, Poll Finds
Stomach pain is one of the most common complaints among kids, but most parents have trouble pinpointing the cause and taking action to relieve it, a new poll found. The C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor, Michigan, polled 1,061 randomly selected adults with kids between the ages of three and 10 in February 2023. (Rudy, 6/20)
Fox News:
Doctors Increasingly Using AR Smart Glasses In Operating Room: 'Potential To Revolutionize Surgeries'
As artificial intelligence and other technologies continue to move into the medical field, a growing number of doctors are showing interest in how these innovations can transform all aspects of patient care — including surgery. Augmented reality (AR) smart glasses are wearable devices that enhance how people interact with the world around them. This is one such technology that's seeing wider use. (Rudy, 6/21)
CNN:
Heavy Drinkers Really Don’t ‘Handle Their Liquor,’ Study Says
It’s a misnomer that heavy drinkers can “hold their liquor,” a new study found. Instead, people with alcohol use disorder — what used to be called alcoholism — were significantly impaired on cognitive and motor tests up to three hours after downing an alcoholic drink designed to mimic their typical habits. (LaMotte, 6/19)
Stat:
Scientists Successfully Unfroze Rat Organs And Transplanted Them
The rat kidney was peculiarly beautiful — an edgeless viscera about the size of a quarter, gemstone-like and gleaming as if encased in pure glass. It owed its veneer to a frosty, minus 150-degree Celsius plunge into liquid nitrogen, a process known as vitrification, that shocked the kidney into an icy state of suspended animation. Then researchers at the University of Minnesota restarted the kidney’s biological clock, rewarming it before transplanting it back into a live rat — who survived the ordeal. (Renault, 6/21)