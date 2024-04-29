Menthol Cigarette Ban Temporarily Dropped In White House Reversal
Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra has not said when or if the administration will reconsider the controversial ban, Roll Call notes, and did not discuss a similar proposed ban on flavored cigars. Also in the news: Pfizer's $3.5 million gene therapy price, eye drop superbug affects dogs, and more.
Roll Call:
White House Drops Plan To Ban Menthol Cigarettes
The Biden administration on Friday announced it is dropping — for now ― a plan to ban menthol cigarettes after months of speculation about the proposal’s future. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra did not say when or if the administration would revisit the issue, nor did he mention the fate of a related proposal to ban flavored cigars. (Clason, 4/26)
FiercePharma:
Pfizer Will Charge $3.5M For Its First FDA-Approved Gene Therapy
The FDA has endorsed Beqvez (fidanacogene elaparvovec-dzkt) for adults with the bleeding disorder hemophilia B. It becomes the first FDA-approved gene therapy for Pfizer and the second in the indication following CSL and uniQure’s hemophilia B treatment Hemgenix, which became the world’s most expensive drug at $3.5 million when it was approved in 2022. Pfizer had the chance to undercut its rival on price but decided to charge the same $3.5 million for Beqvez. The therapy will be available to patients this quarter, a spokesperson confirmed on Friday to Fierce Pharma. (Dunleavy, 4/26)
Stat:
MorphoSys Faces Serious Safety Risk Related To Cancer Drug, Pelabresib
MorphoSys is dealing with an emerging safety issue related to pelabresib, the experimental treatment for myelofibrosis and centerpiece of its proposed $3 billion acquisition by Novartis, STAT has learned. (Feuerstein, 4/28)
CBS News:
Superbug From Human Eye Drops Outbreak Spread To Dogs
Two dogs treated at a veterinary hospital in New Jersey last year have tested positive for a rare, drug-resistant strain of bacteria linked to a fatal outbreak blamed on now-recalled eye drops that had been used in humans, a CDC investigator said Friday. The animals were infected by a bacteria known as carbapenemase-producing carbapenem-resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa, found in swabs of the lung and ear of two dogs from different owners at the hospital. (Tin, 4/26)
On weight loss drugs —
Modern Healthcare:
Kaiser, Aetna To Cover Wegovy For Medicare Advantage Enrollees
Medicare Advantage insurers are weighing coverage of pricey new anti-obesity drugs after federal regulators last month announced traditional Medicare would cover Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy for patients with heart disease. Kaiser Permanente’s Kaiser Health Plan and CVS Health’s Aetna will cover Wegovy for eligible Medicare Advantage enrollees, companies’ spokespeople confirmed in emailed statements. (Tepper, 4/26)
The New York Times:
How Supplement Stores Are Trying To Tap Into The Ozempic Boom
As diabetes and weight-loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy took off in the last few years, many people turned away from established diet and nutrition products. Now, two retailers that specialize in nutritional supplements — GNC and the Vitamin Shoppe — are trying new approaches to win over people who are taking those drugs or who are interested in them. (Holman, 4/29)