New Phase Of Change Healthcare Attack Begins As Hackers Leak Data
RansomHub, a hacking group, is sharing pieces of data stolen in the Change Healthcare cyberattack as it seeks ransom payments. The data include hospital bills and company contracts, Axios says. Meanwhile, UnitedHealth took an $872 million profit hit from the February attack.
Axios:
Ransomware Gang Starts Leaking Change Healthcare Data
The RansomHub hacking group is starting to share snippets of the data stolen from Change Healthcare's networks during a recent attack. Initial screenshots published Monday and seen by Axios suggest that hackers have stolen a trove of sensitive information, including patients' hospital bills, financial documents and company contracts. (Sabin, 4/16)
Reuters:
UnitedHealth Takes $872 Million Hit To Profit From Change Healthcare Hack
UnitedHealth Group took a hit of $872 million to first-quarter profit from disruptions caused by the February cyberattack at its Change Healthcare unit. The disruptions are expected to impact profit by as much as $1.35 per share this year, the company said in a statement. This is the healthcare conglomerate's first public comment on the financial cost of the data breach, which disrupted services at pharmacies, hospitals, doctors offices and other providers as well as at community health centers in the United States. (4/16)
The Hill:
Senate Finance Chair Says Hearing On Change Healthcare Cyberattack Is Coming
Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), chair of the Senate Finance Committee, said a hearing on the Change Healthcare cyberattack that disrupted health care system payments across the country will be coming soon. Speaking at the American Hospital Association’s (AHA) Annual Membership Meeting, Wyden said, “We’ll be heading towards a hearing under the system of how we announce things, you know, we’ll be getting into that here very, very shortly,” when asked about the cybersecurity breach. (Choi, 4/15)
Modern Healthcare:
Health Sector Wary As Congress Starts Change Hearings
This week, Congress will begin considering longer-term strategies in response to the Change Healthcare ransomware attack, raising the question: What do healthcare industry stakeholders think legislators should do? Many of them simply are not sure. Numerous industry groups offered a common response when asked what they would like — and not like — from Congress: They are still weighing their options while UnitedHealth Group's Optum subsidiary keeps working to restore its Change Healthcare systems. (McAuliff, 4/15)