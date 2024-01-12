New York Governor Launches Expanded Mental Health Initiatives
Gov. Kathy Hochul is, CBS News says, "doubling down" on her pledge to tackle mental health in the state — including with 1,000 more beds toward in-patient capacity. Meanwhile, in Florida, the Senate is set to pass a broad health care plan that includes efforts to boost the number of doctors.
CBS News:
Gov. Kathy Hochul Announces More Initiatives To Tackle Mental Health Issues
Gov. Kathy Hochul is doubling down on her pledge to address mental health in the state. ... "We're also going to be increasing our in-patient capacity as well by 1,000 more beds and helping our kids, helping them with eating disorders and more school-based mental health clinics, because parents can't take time of their jobs and take the kids to an appointment that might be at 11 o'clock in the morning. That doesn't work. You do it in school, where the kids are. That's where they're showing up every day," Hochul said. (1/11)
News Service of Florida:
Florida Senate Poised To Pass Wide-Ranging Health Care Plan
The Florida Senate is poised to pass a wide-ranging health care plan that includes trying to boost the number of doctors in the state, shift patients away from emergency rooms and seed innovation efforts. (Saunders, 1/11)
The Texas Tribune:
Texas Saw Record Number Of Heat-Related Deaths In 2023
On a grassy bank of the Brazos River, Don Green’s children repeat the same numbers over and over in hushed tones: Core body temperature of 110 degrees. Eighty-six years old. One hour. His stepson points out the shore where he fished. His daughter clutches a box of his ashes. About three dozen friends, family members and neighbors quietly shuffle into a loose circle and wait for his celebration of life to begin. (Douglas and Martinez, 1/12)
Stat:
In Shift, Texas To Cover Initial Consult For Afghan Baby's Gene Therapy
The Pashai family of Dallas on Thursday got some good news, but not exactly the news they had spent the last month praying for. The Texas Medicaid program, after denying coverage for an initial consult to begin experimental gene therapy that could save the life of their infant son, Sufyan, now says it will cover the costs for him to be assessed in person by doctors there. (Molteni, 1/11)