Norovirus Is Surging Hardest In The Northeast
Cases of the stomach virus are blossoming across the country, with the hardest-hit region being the Northeast in recent weeks. Meanwhile, as measles outbreaks continue, Florida's surgeon general defies scientific advice over unvaccinated kids attending school.
The Hill:
‘Norovirus’ Slams Northeast US Hardest In Recent Weeks: CDC
A stomach virus known as the “norovirus” is spreading across the Northeast region of the United States, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The three-week average positive tests for norovirus in the region reached 13.9 percent in recent weeks and held above a 10 percent positive rate since the middle of December 2023. ... CDC data show that other regions are seeing positive tests in recent weeks too. The South has 9.5 percent, the Midwest has hovered around 10 percent and the West has about 12 percent. (Irwin, 2/22)
In news on measles —
CIDRAP:
Two Measles Cases Confirmed In New Orleans
The Louisiana Department of Health yesterday announced that two measles cases have been confirmed in the greater New Orleans area. An investigation is under way, and officials said the patients had recently traveled out of state. The New Orleans Times-Picayune, citing local health officials, reported that the infections involve two children hospitalized at Children's Hospital New Orleans. The cases are Louisiana's first since 2018. (Schnirring, 2/22)
Health News Florida:
Health Officials Offer MMR Vaccines At Broward School With Measles Cases
Health officials were expected at an elementary school in Broward County on Wednesday to offer the MMR vaccine in the wake of six reported measles cases at Manatee Bay Elementary. The MMR vaccine, for measles, mumps and rubella, is available to anyone who needs them. The vaccinations are part of the county school district’s response to the outbreak at the Weston School. (2/22)
The Washington Post:
Florida Surgeon General Defies Science Amid Measles Outbreak
Florida surgeon general Joseph A. Ladapo failed to urge parents to vaccinate their children or keep unvaccinated students home from school as a precaution in a letter to parents at the Fort Lauderdale-area school this week following six confirmed measles cases. Instead of following what he acknowledged was the “normal” recommendation that parents keep unvaccinated children home for up to 21 days — the incubation period for measles — Ladapo said the state health department “is deferring to parents or guardians to make decisions about school attendance.” (Sun and Weber, 2/22)
KFF Health News:
Florida Defies CDC In Measles Outbreak, Telling Parents It's Fine To Send Unvaccinated Kids To School
With a brief memo, Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo has subverted a public health standard that’s long kept measles outbreaks under control. On Feb. 20, as measles spread through Manatee Bay Elementary in South Florida, Ladapo sent parents a letter granting them permission to send unvaccinated children to school amid the outbreak. (Maxmen, 2/23)
Meanwhile —
The Colorado Sun:
Parents Of Medically Fragile Kids Can’t Find Nurses Because Pay Is So Low
Nurses willing to care for medically fragile children and adults — including patients who use feeding tubes, can’t walk or speak, and rarely leave their homes — are hard to find in Colorado. (Brown, 2/22)
AP:
Wendy Williams Diagnosed With Same Form Of Dementia As Bruce Willis
Former talk show host Wendy Williams has been diagnosed with the same form of dementia that actor Bruce Willis has, a statement released Thursday on behalf of her caretakers says. The statement said the 59-year-old’s diagnoses of primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia “have already presented significant hurdles in Wendy’s life” and have behavioral and cognitive impacts. (McCartney, 2/22)