Perspectives: How Effective Are Anti-Obesity Drugs Long Term?; Xylazine Makes Opioids Even More Dangerous
The Washington Post:
Can Obesity Drugs Transform America’s Health?
On the surface, the argument seems simple: More than 4 in 10 Americans have obesity, a chronic medical condition that is second only to smoking as the leading cause of preventable death in the United States. The class of drugs known as GLP-1s appears highly effective in reducing weight and decreasing negative health outcomes including diabetes and heart disease. Therefore, widespread adoption of these drugs must improve the public’s health. (Leana S. Wen, 1/3)
The Boston Globe:
Xylazine, A New Scourge In The Opioid Crisis
Not too long ago, a Boston-born man in his early 50s was referred to our addiction treatment clinic in Boston after he discovered that Percocet pills — powerful opioid painkillers — he had obtained from the streets had been laced with some other potent substance. He reached out to his primary care physician for help, but for a variety of reasons his appointment was delayed. Ten days later, he was found unconscious in his apartment and was pronounced dead from an unintentional overdose. (Maelys Amat and Michelle Silver, 1/2)
The Star Tribune:
New Treatment For Drug Prices Risks Side Effects
In a public effort to bring down prescription drug prices, the Biden administration plans to use the government's "march-in" authority to sever some pharmaceutical drug patent protections. (Bruce Yandle, 1/2)
Stat:
A Single Drug, Study Failures Leave Anavex With Nothing But Cash
It took Anavex Life Sciences seven months to finally acknowledge the failure of a late-stage clinical trial in Rett syndrome. The negative study outcome was never in doubt, so the only surprise from Tuesday’s announcement was the company’s lame attempt at damage control. (Adam Feuerstein, 1/2)
Cincinnati Enquirer:
Veterans Need Access To Non-Opioid Pain Management Options
Opioids are still the fallback solution for treating pain, even as we lose many veterans to addiction. Drug overdose mortality rates among veterans increased by 53% from 2010–2019. According to an analysis of Drug Enforcement Agency data on oxycodone and hydrocodone shipments, counties with higher shipment rates saw higher opioid death rates from 2006 to 2019. (Tom Synan, 12/27)