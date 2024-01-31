Perspectives: Supreme Court Must Trust FDA On Mifepristone; What’s Behind The Fentanyl Crisis?
USA Today:
Supreme Court Mifepristone Abortion Ruling Can't Rely On Junk Science
Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine v. Food and Drug Administration, targets access to mifepristone, a safe and effective medication used in most abortions in this country and for miscarriage management. Since its FDA approval a quarter century ago, mifepristone has been safely used by more than 5 million people. (Julia Kaye, 1/31)
The Washington Post:
The Fentanyl Crisis Is Being Driven By Supply — Not Demand
Opioids transform our brain chemistry, creating dependency and squelching our basic instincts for survival. But it is relentless supply that perpetuates this demand by making opioids readily available — and getting sober an agony. (Sam Quinones, 1/31)
Newsweek:
India Could Help Break China's Hold On U.S. Drug Supply Chains
n recent years, increasing geopolitical tensions, trade decoupling, and the coronavirus pandemic have revealed the vulnerability of America's pharmaceutical supply chains. It is increasingly evident that the United States' dependence on China is a significant risk, especially for obtaining vital medications. Addressing this risky dependency is of utmost importance. (Rahul Tiwari, 1/30)