Perspectives: Teens Need Access To OTC Birth Control Pills; Accountability Is Needed To Rein In Drug Prices
USA Today:
Make Birth Control OTC. Teens Like Me Deserve Control Over Our Futures
I’m 17 years old, and today I can walk into any drugstore in Texas and buy condoms or Plan B emergency contraception without issue. But to get daily birth control pills, I have to get past a whole lot of restrictions and medical professionals. (Maia Lopez, 6/12)
The Boston Globe:
Why Are Drug Prices So High? Mass. Should Press For Answers.
Prescription drugs are costing more, and residents are feeling the pinch. In 2021, nearly 1 in 4 Massachusetts residents reported skipping a dose of medicine, cutting a pill in half, or not filling a prescription because of cost concerns, according to the health research nonprofit Altarum. (6/14)
Bloomberg:
India's Generic Drugs Need Better Oversight
Indians have long been proud of their pharmaceutical sector. It’s a big exports earner in a country that can’t have too many. It boasts a number of well-regarded, profitable companies. And its exports to other developing countries allow us to think of ourselves as benefactors, and therefore leaders, of the Global South. (Mihir Sharma, 6/11)