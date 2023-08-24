Research Roundup: Cancer; Dental Antibiotics; Transplant Recipients and Covid; Meningococcal Vaccine
Each week, KFF Health News compiles a selection of recently released health policy studies and briefs.
ScienceDaily:
New Research Shows How Cancer Rewires A Key Immune Pathway To Spread
A study has discovered a new relationship between cancer cells and the immune system, and shows how cancer can selfishly hijack a normally helpful immune pathway. (Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, 8/23)
CIDRAP:
Study Shows No Change In US Dental Antibiotic Prescribing Rates
A retrospective study of US national data shows that dental antibiotic prescribing rates remained unchanged from 2012 through 2019, US researchers reported yesterday in Infection Control & Hospital Epidemiology. (Dall, 8/23)
CIDRAP:
20% Of Vaccinated Transplant Recipients Got COVID Amid Omicron, But Only 8% Severely
COVID-19 infections among 2,400 vaccinated transplant recipients were common (19.7%) during SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant predominance in the United States, but only 7.5% needed hospitalization, estimates a study published late last week in JAMA Network Open. (Van Beusekom, 8/21)
CIDRAP:
Serogroup B Meningococcal Vaccine Shown Up To 95% Effective In Young Kids
A study of nearly 1.7 million children younger than 6 years in Italy estimates that the 4-component protein-based (4CMenB) vaccine is over 90% effective against serogroup B invasive meningococcal disease (IMD). (Van Beusekom, 8/21)