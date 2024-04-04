Research Roundup: Pediatric Mental Health; Covid Vaccines; YKT6
Each week, KFF Health News compiles a selection of recently released health policy studies and briefs.
CIDRAP:
Study Describes More Severe Pediatric Mental Health Crises During Pandemic
Children visiting the emergency department (ED) for mental health crises during the pandemic had longer stays and more severe diagnoses, according to a new study in Academic Emergency Medicine. (Soucheray, 4/2)
CIDRAP:
States That Lean Republican Report More COVID Vaccine-Related Adverse Events, Study Finds
US states with a 10% increase in Republican voting reported a 5% increase in COVID-19 vaccine–related adverse events (AEs), a 25% increase in severe AEs, and a 21% higher proportion of AEs characterized as severe, with more pronounced associations in older people, a study today in JAMA Network Open concludes. (Van Beusekom, 3/29)
ScienceDaily:
YKT6 Gene Variants Cause A New Genetic Disorder Finds A New Study
A recent collaborative study has discovered rare variants in the YKT6 gene as the cause of a new neurological disorder characterized by developmental delays along with severe progressive liver disease and a potential risk for liver cancer. (Texas Children's Hospital, 4/2)