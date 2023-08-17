Research Roundup: RSV, Covid, And The Pandemic
Study: 81% Of Infants In ICU For RSV Were Previously Healthy, Born Full-Term
Over 81% of infants admitted to an intensive care unit (ICU) for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) during the 2022 seasonal peak had no underlying medical conditions and were born full-term, finds a study published today in JAMA Network Open. (Van Beusekom, 8/15)
People With Positive COVID Results From Home Tests Were 29% Less Likely To Isolate
A US study shows that people who had positive home-based COVID-19 test results from January 2021 to March 2022 had a 29% lower likelihood of following isolation recommendations than those with results from a healthcare provider. (Van Beusekom, 8/15)
Older Discharged COVID Patients At Twice The Risk Of Death As Older Flu Patients, Study Finds
Older adults who are hospitalized for COVID-19 have double the rate of death upon discharge as older adults hospitalized for influenza-related complications, according to a new study in The BMJ. (Soucheray, 8/11)
Real-World Study Shows Strong Performance Of COVID Antivirals
A new real-world study in Greece finds that for high-risk patients, COVID-19 antivirals are highly effective in reducing the risk of both hospitalization and death. The study is published in The Journal of Infectious Diseases. Patients who were older than 75, and reported good drug adherence benefitted the most from the drugs molnupiravir (Lagevrio) and nirmatrelvir/ritonavir (Paxlovid). (Soucheray, 8/14)
Pandemic Weight Gain Seen In Low-Income Children, Soldiers
A new study in JAMA Pediatrics shows that low-income children and adolescents were disproportionately affected by pandemic-related weight gain, while a study in BMC Public Health shows more US Army soldiers classified as overweight and obese during COVID-19. (Soucheray, 8/15)