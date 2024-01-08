Study Shines Spotlight On TB Outbreak From Contaminated Bone Graft

Bone allografts contaminated with tuberculosis are the subject of the new study. The donated tissue caused two deaths. Also in the news: CVS Health predicts Aetna will enroll many more Medicare Advantage beneficiaries than it had predicted; Marshfield Clinic and Essentia Health called off a merger; and more.

CIDRAP: Fatal TB Outbreak Shows Importance Of Screening Tissue Transplants

Today a new study published in Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report describes an outbreak of tuberculosis (TB) linked to contaminated bone allografts (tissue transplant) from the same donor. On July 7, 2023, a patient who had spinal fusion surgery that incorporated a bone allograft product containing live cells experienced symptoms of meningitis 5 weeks after surgery. Mycobacterium tuberculosis was identified in the cerebrospinal fluid of the patient, and state health authorities contacted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). (Soucheray, 1/5)

In other health care industry news —

Modern Healthcare: CVS Raises Aetna Medicare Advantage Enrollment Expectations

CVS Health predicts its Aetna subsidiary will enroll one-third more Medicare Advantage beneficiaries than previously projected this year. Aetna signed up more people than anticipated for individual and Dual Eligible Special Needs plans during the open enrollment period that ended Dec. 7, CVS Health disclosed in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing Friday. The company now expects 800,000 new enrollees in 2024. (Tepper, 1/5)

Modern Healthcare: Methodist Le Bonheur To Settle West Clinic Kickback Allegations

Memphis, Tennessee-based Methodist allegedly paid West Clinic, a physician group of oncologists and other specialists based in Memphis, for Medicare beneficiary referrals. The allegations stem from a federal whistleblower lawsuit filed in 2017 by Jeffrey Liebman, former president of Methodist University Hospital, and David Stern, former dean of the University of Tennessee Health Science Center. The federal government intervened in the whistleblower lawsuit in 2022. (Kacik, 1/5)

News Service of Florida: Moffitt Will Pay $19.5M In A Settlement Over Improper Billing Of Government Health Care Programs

The H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute in Tampa will pay more than $19.5 million in a settlement related to improper billing of government health care programs, the Department of Justice announced Thursday. (1/5)

Modern Healthcare: Marshfield Clinic, Essentia Health End Merger Plan

Marshfield Clinic Health System and Essentia Health called off their merger plan, the nonprofit health systems said Friday.Marshfield, of Wisconsin, and Duluth, Minnesota-based Essentia signed an integration agreement in July to form a 25-hospital system with roughly $6 billion in annual revenue. The heath system CEOs said in a news release that the “combination at this time is not the right path forward for our respective organizations, colleagues and patients,” but did not elaborate. (Kacik, 1/5)

The Washington Post: The Medical Field Is A Tough One For Prospective Parents, Study Finds

Medical professionals face barriers to building and sustaining families, research published late last month in JAMA Network Open suggests. The study points to a variety of factors that make it hard for those with medical careers to have children, especially those with infertility or who decide on surrogacy, foster care or adoption. Researchers drew on data from a 2021 survey of 2,025 medical students, residents, fellows and practicing physicians. Ninety-two percent of the respondents were women, and 85 percent identified as heterosexual. The survey asked respondents to answer three open-ended questions about how their careers affected their family planning. (Blakemore, 1/6)

On the use of artificial intelligence —

Stat: Nonprofit, Backed By Microsoft, To Certify AI Tools In Health Care

A group of academic hospitals and technology companies will form a new nonprofit venture to oversee a nationwide network of laboratories to test artificial intelligence tools designed for use in health care. (Ross, 1/8)

Modern Healthcare: Inside Predictive AI’s Use In Hospital Patient Safety, Quality

Clinicians at some health systems are turning to artificial intelligence-driven tools to predict and avert negative patient outcomes, though stakeholders say caution remains warranted. The provider organizations are using technology to flag patients who may need extra preventive or follow-up attention. Many major electronic health record vendors, including Epic Systems, Allscripts and Oracle's Cerner, have also integrated AI tools into their platforms to help providers forecast risk based on medical history. (Devereaux, 1/5)

Stat: Insitro, AI Biotech Unicorn, Brings Cash, New Research To JPM 2024

New artificial intelligence technologies made headlines last year for their ability to do everything from generating fake musical duets to understanding how proteins fold. But in biotech, one of the most well-funded AI players has been quiet. (Herper, 1/7)

New Hampshire Public Radio: An AI ‘Patient’ Is Helping Dartmouth Med Students Practice Interviewing Skills

The patient is having trouble remembering things – names, recent events. They and their family are worried. The doctor asks how long it’s been going on, whether they’ve been in any accidents and if they have a family history of dementia. He does a physical and neurological exam, and orders an MRI. Based on the results, he diagnoses the patient with Alzheimer’s. The patient, in this case, is generated by AI. (Cuno-Booth, 1/5)

On Obamacare —

CNN: Obamacare Would Be Even Harder To End Now, But Trump Says He’ll Try Anyway

Former President Donald Trump is doubling down on his vow to repeal Obamacare if he wins the White House again, even though an increasing number of Americans have embraced the landmark health reform law in recent years. (Luhby, 1/7)

This is part of the Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription