Supreme Court Halts Purdue’s Opioid Settlement Over Sackler Family Immunity

As requested by the Biden administration, the Supreme Court justices will review a provision of the $6 billion Purdue Pharma settlement with state and local governments that would shield the Sackler family from civil lawsuits over its alleged role in the opioid crisis.

Stat: Supreme Court Blocks Purdue Bankruptcy Plan That Shields Sacklers

The U.S. Supreme Court blocked a nationwide settlement with Purdue Pharma that was designed to shield members of the Sackler family — who own the company that makes OxyContin — from civil lawsuits over the fallout of the long-running opioid crisis. The move came in response to a request from the Biden administration to halt a bankruptcy plan that had been reached with numerous state and local governments around the country. (Silverman, 8/10)

The Boston Globe: High Court Pauses Purdue Settlement, Delaying Payments To States

The Supreme Court is expected to hear arguments before the end of the year. Ed Neiger, a lawyer representing individual victims of the opioid crisis who would be in line for a portion of the settlement, said it was a disappointment they would have to wait longer, but also praised the court for agreeing to hear the case so soon. “They clearly see the urgency of the matter,” he said. The key aspect of the settlement now being reviewed by the high court is the protection from additional lawsuits the Sackler family would receive in exchange for contributing up to $6 billion to fight the opioid epidemic. Under the agreement, Purdue Pharma would emerge from bankruptcy as a new company. (Freyer and Alanez, 8/10)

In related news —

Bloomberg: Opioid Victims Struggle To Get Purdue OxyContin Settlement Cash

Ryan Wroblewski took OxyContin and oxycodone for half his life until fatally overdosing in 2018 at age 33.His mother, Ellen Isaacs, has fought OxyContin manufacturer Purdue Pharmaceuticals ever since. As part of Purdue’s proposed bankruptcy settlement, qualified individual victims or families can receive payments ranging from approximately $3,500 to $48,000, based on factors like length of opioid use, addiction, overdose, and death caused by opioids. But to get a share of the $750 million payment pool for individuals, Isaacs must show proof that Wroblewski was prescribed Purdue-branded OxyContin. (Yu, 8/8)

Also —

The Washington Post: D.C. To Open Sobering Centers As Fatal Overdoses Remain At Record Highs

Under pressure to enhance the city’s response to an escalating opioid crisis, the administration of Mayor Muriel E. Bowser is preparing to open the first of two sobering centers designed to divert drug users from emergency rooms and jail cells. The facilities — in place for years in cities such as Baltimore — would be the first of their kind in the District, which is suffering the second-highest rate of fatal opioid overdoses in the nation with an annual death toll more than twice that of homicides. (Portnoy, 8/10)

MinnPost: As Fentanyl Overdose Deaths Surge In Minneapolis, Some Advocates Say The City Isn’t Acting Fast Enough

Howard Dotson drives around the community three to five times a week offering food, clothing and — when the supply is there — Narcan to people who don’t have any. Fatal opioid overdoses in the city increased by 130% from 2017 to 2021. Dotson believes helping people meet their needs and doing outreach to get more Narcan out in the community can curb some of the deaths in the city. Since September, Dotson has done around 155 food runs, giving out around 4,000 meals, he estimated. (Kian, 8/10)

New Hampshire Public Radio: ‘It's About A Change Of Culture.’ In Littleton, Supporting People In Recovery Is A Team Effort.

When Savanah Miller was growing up in Littleton, everyone seemed to know her. Her family owned businesses in town. She couldn’t speed without her mom seeming to find out about it. So when she began struggling with substance use, the judgment felt inescapable. “I would run away,” she said. “I wouldn't – I couldn't stand myself and I couldn't walk through my own town, because I was so embarrassed and ashamed.” (Cuno-Booth, 8/10)

USA Today: Robert De Niro's Grandson's Cause Of Death Was Accidental Overdose

Robert De Niro's grandson Leandro De Niro Rodriguez died last month from an accidental drug overdose, according to the New York City's medical examiner. The 19-year-old's cause of death was determined to be the "toxic effects of fentanyl, bromazolam, alprazolam, 7-aminoclonazepam, ketamine, and cocaine," the agency confirmed to USA TODAY on Wednesday. ... De Niro Rodriguez's mother, actress Drena De Niro, alleged Leandro was sold fentanyl-laced counterfeit pills and called for increased awareness of the epidemic involving "mental health and addiction and fentanyl." (Robinson, 8/8)

