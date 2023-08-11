VA Extends Deadline For Applications For Toxic Substance Payouts
The Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act broadened Veteran Affairs health care benefits to veterans exposed to toxic substances, and though hundreds of thousands reportedly signed up, technical hitches hit the system. As a result, the Department of Veterans Affairs extended the deadline until Aug. 14.
Military Times:
Important PACT Act Deadline Extended Amid Tech Issues
The Department of Veterans Affairs extended a deadline for payouts linked to legislation aimed at helping veterans who were exposed to toxic substances during their military service after technical issues complicated the application process. The Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act — better known as the PACT Act — was signed by President Joe Biden on Aug. 10, 2022, broadening VA health care benefits to veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances. Veterans and survivors now have through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, Aug. 14, to file — or submit an “intent to file” — to be eligible to have their benefits backdated a year to when the bill was signed. After that date, applicants will only be eligible to receive payouts back to their date of filing. (Lehrfeld, 8/10)
Military.com:
Hundreds Of Thousands Of Vets Have Filed Claims As PACT Act Celebrates 1st Year
In the last year since the PACT Act went into effect, the Department of Veterans Affairs has expanded benefits and health care to hundreds of thousands of veterans, with more expected to qualify as they develop illnesses related to exposure to burn pits and other battlefield toxins. By Thursday, the anniversary of the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics, or PACT Act, the VA had received 843,448 claims under the legislation and enrolled 113,719 veterans in VA health care as a result of the law. (Kime, 8/10)
In other military health news —
Fox News:
To Protect Veterans' Mental Health, Senators And Vets Push For More Access To Service Dogs: ‘Powerful Avenue'
New bipartisan legislation has been introduced to support the mental health of America's military veterans. Sens. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., and Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., are leading the charge on the Service Dogs Assisting Veterans (SAVES) Act, which aims to match veterans with their own service dogs. The legislation will establish a program to award grants to nonprofit organizations that provide and place service pets, according to the announcement from Tillis' office on June 21. (Stabile, 8/10)
Stars And Stripes:
Troops On Active Duty Can Now Open Flex Accounts To Help Pay For Child Care, Pentagon Says
Hundreds of thousands of American troops will be able to open flexible spending accounts beginning next year to help pay for child care and other dependent services, the Pentagon said Thursday. Finding and affording on-base child care has been a major issue for military families in recent years, especially in locations that don’t have enough qualified providers. In many cases, families have been placed on lengthy waiting lists for services. (Ware, 8/3)