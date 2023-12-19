Vice President To Go On National Tour In 2024 To Support Abortion Rights

Vice President Kamala Harris' "Fight for Reproductive Freedoms” tour will begin in Wisconsin on the 51st anniversary date of the original Roe v. Wade legal decision. Meanwhile, in Kentucky a woman who was suing for her abortion rights withdrew the case after learning her embryo no longer had cardiac activity.

The Hill: Harris To Travel The Country In Early 2024 Highlighting Fight For Abortion Rights

Vice President Harris is planning to launch a nationwide tour in early 2024 focused on the fight over abortion access as it is set to become a pivotal issue in next year’s general election. The “Fight for Reproductive Freedoms” tour will begin in Wisconsin on Jan. 22, 2024, which marks the 51st anniversary since the original Roe v. Wade decision guaranteeing abortion access. (Samuels, 12/19)

AP: Attorneys For Kentucky Woman Seeking Abortion Withdraw Lawsuit

Attorneys for a Kentucky woman who sued demanding the right to an abortion withdrew the lawsuit after the woman learned her embryo no longer has cardiac activity. In a court filing Sunday, the American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky told a judge the attorneys will “voluntarily dismiss” the lawsuit that was filed Dec. 8. Lawyers for the woman pointed to a Kentucky Supreme Court decision that said abortion providers cannot sue on behalf of their patients, limiting the legal actions to individuals seeking an abortion. The lawsuit had sought class-action status. (Lovan, 12/18)

News Service of Florida: Florida Appellate Panel Upholds Blocking A Minor's Abortion Under Consent Law

A state appeals court Friday upheld a Calhoun County circuit judge’s ruling that blocked a minor from having an abortion without notification and consent of a parent or guardian. The unanimous decision by a three-judge panel of the 1st District Court of Appeal did not detail the circumstances of the case, including the age of the minor, who was identified by the pseudonym Jane Doe. (Saunders, 12/18)

Greenville News: To Be A Woman: SC Abortion Ban Renews Focus On Representation

When the state trained its energies on abortion rights, the lack of women in public office became apparent, especially to the women themselves. (Chhetri, 12/19)

Also —

Ohio Capital Journal: Fear And Confusion Over Abortion Access Persists As SCOTUS Takes Its First Post-Dobbs Case

For providers who spoke with States Newsroom on Wednesday, it’s not just about what restrictions will or won’t stand after a ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court, but the fact that the case got this far in the first place. Dr. Erin Berry, an OB-GYN in Seattle who works at 15 Planned Parenthood clinics around the West, said it’s hard to sit with the idea that nine judges are making a decision about the medical science and safety of a drug. “That’s just unprecedented, they are not to be the experts in that, and them getting to have a say on that, that’s a big deal to me,” Berry said. “And it has implications on all of our lives.” (Moseley-Morris and Resnick, 12/19)

Slate: Amanda Zurawski Explains What It’s Really Like To Challenge Texas’ Abortion Laws.

Last summer, Amanda Zurawski and a number of plaintiffs sued to have Texas clarify its inscrutable and malleable “exception” rule, that, as it currently stands, does not seem to allow many exceptions at all, and instead threatens all abortion providers with losing their licenses, paying extortionate fines, and going to prison for 99 years if they help their clients access such care. ... "One of the reasons they said we don’t have standing is because, for example in my case, I am unlikely to be able to get pregnant again. And so this law won’t affect me because I probably can’t get pregnant again. And what they fail to realize is that the reason I probably can’t get pregnant again is because of what happened to me, because of the laws that they have enacted," she said. (Lithwick, 12/18)

