Viewpoints: Conservative Judges Couldn’t Care Less About Women; How Worried Should You Be About Nanoplastics?

Editorial writers tackle abortion rights, microplastics, prescription drugs and more.

The Washington Post: How Conservative Justices Favor Fetal Health Over Women’s Health

Coma. Stroke. Limb amputation. Hysterectomy. Organ failure. These are some of the consequences that pregnant women might face if they don’t obtain abortions in emergency circumstances, such as premature rupture of the amniotic sac or eclampsia. (Ruth Marcus, 1/11)

Bloomberg: Nanoplastics Are In The Water, In Your Food, In Your Body. Should You Worry?

What does it mean that scientists found 240,000 nanoparticles of plastic in a typical bottle of water? The number is big and sounds alarming, but it isn’t very informative. How many particles are needed to cause disease? What kinds of ailments are likely to result? Are there people who are dead now who’d be alive if they’d avoided bottled water? (F.D. Flam, 1/11)

Bloomberg: Beware Of Bottled Water? No, Just Weigh The Risks

If you told me I’d encounter 240,000 nanoparticles of plastic in my lifetime, I’d say big woof. By now I know that plastic is everywhere. It’s in my workout leggings and sports bras. It’s in the placentas of new mothers. It’s in the clouds over our heads. 240,000 sounds reasonable, considering how inescapable plastic has become. But if you told me there are 240,000 nanoparticles of plastic in a single bottle of water, I’d start to freak out. (Jessica Karl, 1/11)

Bloomberg: Prescription Drug Prices: Reforms Could Create More Loopholes

Congress is back in session this week with a long list of unfinished business. Topping the health-care agenda is legislation that aims to lower the cost of prescription drugs and make their prices more transparent. Although these proposals have rare bipartisan support, lawmakers should proceed cautiously. Some well-intentioned measures could backfire or prove ineffective. (1/11)

USA Today: Florida Can Now Import Prescription Drugs From Canada. It's Great News To My Patients

The Food and Drug Administration finally approved the importation of prescription drugs from Canada to Florida last week, a long awaited move. (Dr. Marc Siegel, 1/12)

Houston Chronicle: Vaping Harms Kids, But So Do Zero-Tolerance School Punishments

Alvin ISD had a problem. The suburban school district south of Houston was “overrun” with vaping — the latest thing in nicotine. The popularity of e-cigarettes, the cleverly designed device used for vaping, has exploded among young people in recent years. Between 2011 and 2015, high schools across the country reported a 900% increase in the use of the battery-powered devices that are sometimes used with marijuana instead. (1/11)

The Tennessean: Meharry Medical College's School Of Global Health Will Improve Lives

In a groundbreaking move that aligns with its rich history of pioneering education and promoting inclusivity, Meharry Medical College has recently unveiled plans to establish a School of Global Health. This historic institution, based in Nashville, has been a trailblazer since its inception in 1876, when it emerged as the first medical school in the South dedicated to educating African Americans. (Daniel Dawes and Jonathan Low, 1/12)

The Tennessean: Traumatic Brain Injury: Fort Campbell Is Critical To Treating Troops

Warfare results in serious physical and psychological impact on brain health often known as invisible wounds. Subsequently, military medicine and sports medicine are more advanced in detecting and treating them than our emergency rooms. (Teresa Touey, 1/11)

Stat: How I Ended Up Pumping Milk In A Bathroom Stall At JPM 2024

Since having a baby 10 months ago, I’ve learned many things. Chief among them: Pumping sucks. But skipping a session ends up being even more painful. (Tara Bannow, 1/11)

Stat: The Nurse Manager Staffing Crisis Is Hurting Patients

Though the Covid-19 pandemic brought heightened attention to nurses overall, a unique nursing role has been long overlooked and, for the public, largely misunderstood: that of the nurse manager. Like nurses in other roles, nurse managers are increasingly leaving their jobs — and it’s critically important for organizations to find ways to keep them. (Toby Bressler and Lauren Ghazal, 1/12)

This is part of the Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription