Viewpoints: Is It The Kids Or The Parents Who Are Struggling?; Medicaid Urgently Needs Administrative Updates
Editorial writers delve into parental anxiety, Medicaid, AI in hospitals, and more.
The New York Times:
Anxious Parents Are The Ones Who Need Help
I am a psychiatrist who has worked at a major university’s mental health clinic for 16 years. Much of next year’s freshman class was born the year before I started working here. Technically, my job is to keep my door open and help students through crises, big and small. But I have also developed a comprehensive approach to the assessment and treatment of anxious parents. (Mathilde Ross, 4/8)
The Washington Post:
The Great Medicaid Purge Was Worse Than Expected
This week marks one year since the Great Medicaid Purge (a.k.a. the “unwinding”) began. Early during the pandemic, in exchange for additional funds, Congress temporarily prohibited states from kicking anyone off Medicaid. But as of April 1, 2023, states were allowed to start disenrolling people. (Catherine Rampell, 8/5)
Dallas Morning News:
What Parkland Can Teach Other Hospitals About AI In Health Care
Parkland Health has been helping legislators craft guidelines around the use of artificial intelligence in medicine, one of the few public hospitals doing so among private institutions like Duke and Stanford universities. Parkland’s diligence in trying to harness this new technology helps us all in Dallas County. (4/8)
The Washington Post:
We Need This Polio Survivor’s Story Now More Than Ever
Ina Pinkney was only 18 months old when she contracted polio in 1944. In those days, there was such trepidation of the disease that, as Ina told me, children who were hospitalized were kept away from their parents. Families could visit with them only one hour a week, through a glass window. (Leana S. Wen, 4/8)
Modern Healthcare:
Insurers' Response To The Change Breach Failed Providers
It’s been more than a month since an unprecedented cyberattack nearly brought down a large portion of American healthcare, severely limiting some patients and providers from completing the most basic tasks, such as scheduling appointments, approving medications and certifying insurance eligibility. (Chip Kahn and Dr. Bruce Siegel, 4/8)