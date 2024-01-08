Viewpoints: Maybe Our Cancer Fears Are Overblown; Are Health And Fitness Trackers Working?
Editorial writers tackle "cancerphobia," fitness trackers, obstetric fistulas and more.
The Washington Post:
It's Time To Rethink Our Cancerphobia
We need to rethink our fear of cancer. Our dread of the Emperor of All Maladies, learned decades ago, is now out of date and doing great harm on its own. (David Ropeik, 1/8)
Stat:
Health And Fitness Trackers Are Measuring The Wrong Things
Turn on your TV or open a web browser this January, and you’ll be bombarded with ads for fitness trackers, smart scales, health apps, and other digital innovations promising to streamline your journey to a happier and healthier you. It’s the time of year when we’re most susceptible to such messaging: Surveys show that at least one-third of our New Year’s resolutions focus on exercising, losing weight, or eating better. (Samantha Kleinberg, 1/8)
Scientific American:
We Need To End Obstetric Fistula
Obstetric fistula happens when women go through prolonged labor without medical care, and a hole develops between the birth canal and either the bladder or rectum. Without maternal health care and treatment, it is one of the most ghastly and debilitating injuries that childbirth can cause, affecting an estimated two million women and girls worldwide. It is also the most common obstetric concern in lower-income countries. (Ashley Judd, 1/5)
The New York Times:
How To Fix America’s Addiction Crisis
In America, 48 million people struggle with addiction. Very few get the help they need. But Jeneen Interlandi, a member of the editorial board, believes we have effective tools to address this public health crisis. In this audio essay, she argues that Americans need to view addiction as a chronic health condition, and treat it as such. (Jeneen Interlandi, 1/6)
Fresno Bee:
HIV/AIDS Prevention And Treatment Drugs Offer Best Hope Ever
Have you ever been tested for HIV? I have served vulnerable populations in the inner city of Kansas City for the past seven years, and I have noticed that although we do not hear about HIV/AIDS as much as we used too, it still affects people in our own backyard. (Alyssa Sandfort, 1/5)
Also —
East Bay Times:
Pioneering Oregon Project Targets Youth Mental Health Crisis
Last year saw a stream of dismal headlines about kids’ mental health. Children and teens in the United States are struggling with higher levels of depression and anxiety. Rates of suicides and eating disorders are on the rise. But now there’s reason to be hopeful. (Lisa Jarvis, 1/5)
Chicago Tribune:
To End ‘Youth Trends,’ Chicago Must Create Mental Health Alternatives
As someone who has lived in multiple Chicago neighborhoods, I view our city as a blessing and a curse. Chicago offers a wealth of cultures, creative outlets and resources. The Chicago Public Library’s West Pullman branch on 119th Street, which I used to visit after school with my mother and brother, brought me closer to my community. It provided access to a space that allowed me to spend time with my family in my neighborhood. Despite these warm memories of afternoons at the library, my access was limited to many of the city’s blessings, such as mentorship programs specific for young girls or mental health services. (Lakaya Knight, 1/7)