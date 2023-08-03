Viewpoints: Men Are The New Targets Of Diet Culture; How Efficient Is AI At Finding Cancer?
Editorial writers tackle diet culture, AI in cancer detection, mental health and more.
The New York Times:
‘Huberman Husbands,’ ‘Bro Diets’ And The ‘Masculine’ Branding Of Fitness Culture
After seeing a TikTok from a woman who described her “Huberman husband,” it all came together for me: My husband was amassing bits of advice from Andrew Huberman, an associate professor of neurobiology at Stanford who hosts a popular health and science podcast called “Huberman Lab” and has over four million Instagram followers. (Jessica Grose, 8/2)
Bloomberg:
AI Helps Doctors Find More Breast Cancers. But Will That Save Lives?
A large, rigorous study in Sweden of artificial intelligence in breast cancer screenings suggests AI can help doctors detect cancers more efficiently. We need more such studies to determine when the technology has real value — and when it might have risks. (Lisa Jarvis, 8/2)
Dallas Morning News:
There’s A Mental Health Disconnect Between Executives And Remote Workers
The ISG survey of more than 200 global IT and enterprise executives showed that 81% of executives view mental health as a top employee concern and a key factor in their organization’s decisions around remote and flexible working. This underscores the importance leaders are placing on mental health in the hybrid work model. (Gleb Tsipursky, 8/3)
The Philadelphia Inquirer:
Depression Almost Killed Me. Let's Strip The Shame From Mental Illness
I lived with depression. I tried every treatment I could get my hands on — more than 10 medications, constant therapy, residential treatment facilities, intensive outpatient programs, ketamine, cannabis, transcranial magnetic stimulation, and electroconvulsive (shock) therapy. I even stopped drinking alcohol. Nothing worked. (Jonathan Nelson, 8/2)
Stat:
Dramatically Reducing Cancer Deaths Requires The PASTEUR Act
Researchers at the National Institutes of Health recently outlined strategies to tackle President Biden’s Cancer Moonshot initiative, which aims to cut cancer deaths in half over the next 25 years. They made one glaring omission: a plan to combat drug-resistant superbugs. (Helen W. Boucher and Kevin Outterson, 8/3)
Stat:
Breakthrough Alzheimer’s Drugs Are Inaccessible In Rural States
New treatments are delaying the progression of Alzheimer’s disease, giving people aging with memory decline the potential to live independently longer. But this benefit can only be fully realized if we ensure equitable access to care. Medicare’s policies are creating obstacles that make it more difficult for patients who are highly likely to benefit to obtain access to diagnosis and treatment. There is an opportunity to lead on this important issue as new tools enable us to transform aging. (Max Baucus, 8/3)
The Philadelphia Inquirer:
As A Disabled Person, I Shouldn't Pay Double So My Attendant Can Help Me At Venues
Coping with a physical disability is difficult enough without people creating additional obstacles. But that is exactly what many entertainment venues in Pennsylvania have been doing to me and others like me. (Michael Anderson, 8/3)