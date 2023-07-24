Viewpoints: Tech Can Help Alleviate Health Care Burnout; Drug Production Needs Manufacturing Changes
The Boston Globe:
Want To Fix Health Care Burnout? Improve Work Conditions For Doctors And Nurses
Burnout is a major problem among workers in health care, leading to retirements and quitting. The problem feeds off itself since the more workers leave, the more work falls on remaining employees, as employers struggle to fill vacant positions. While burnout was a problem pre-COVID-19, pandemic-related factors exacerbated it. (7/24)
Bloomberg:
Better, Cheaper Prescription Drugs Are On The Horizon
One 800-square-foot laboratory at Rutgers University in central New Jersey is equipped to make more than 1 billion prescription pills a year. Its manufacturing process is faster, cheaper and more precise than traditional methods, potentially reducing reliance on factories abroad. The technology also can be used to make drugs currently in shortage, including cancer treatments. Why, then, isn’t this major manufacturing innovation more widespread? (7/21)
The New York Times:
Rising Heat Deaths Are Not Just About The Temperature
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports around 700 deaths and about 9,000 hospitalizations each year related to heat. But studies have shown that the actual toll of heat is likely to be much higher, possibly contributing to tens of thousands of deaths. Researchers in Britain predict that heat-related deaths will rise 257 percent by 2050 due to climate change. (Tish Harrison Warren, 7/23)
Scientific American:
C-Section Rates Are Way Too High. We Need To Hold Doctors And Hospitals Accountable
A study of 194 World Health Organization member states from 2005 through 2014 indicates that C-section rates beyond 19 percent do not improve maternal or infant outcomes. With the U.S. rate stuck at around 32 percent for the last 15 years, the difference amounts to about half a million unnecessary surgeries every year. (Ann Ledbetter, 7/21)
The Boston Globe:
To Save Mothers' Lives, Reduce Racism In Obstetrical Care
Nneka Hall gave birth on her 37th birthday. But instead of looking forward to years of shared celebrations, Hall mourned the loss of her stillborn daughter. Hall says she raised concerns with her obstetrician during pregnancy, but her doctor did not take her seriously. Since then, Hall has made a career out of advocating for improved maternal health care for Black women. “I wouldn’t be doing this work if my daughter hadn’t died,” Hall said. (7/23)
Stat:
How Doctors’ Personal Politics Affect Patients
“Honey, I forgot to duck,” Ronald Reagan said to his wife as he was wheeled to the operating room of George Washington University Hospital on March 30, 1981. He had just been shot and was bleeding into his left chest. He would require emergent surgery, and a team of surgeons was headed with him to the OR. Treating gunshot wounds is, sadly, a routine part of trauma care. But operating on the president — with a handful of Secret Service agents observing in the operating room — was atypical, to say the least. Shortly before being placed under anesthesia, President Reagan sensed some tension in the room. “Please tell me you’re all Republicans,” he said to the OR team. They laughed. (Anupam B. Jena and Christopher M. Worsham, 7/24)